Park Forest Now Has 51 Known Cases of COVID-19: Cook County Dept. of Public Health

Coronavirus. (CDC)

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- According to the Cook County Public Health Department’s Surveillance Data website, the Village of Park Forest currently has 51 known cases of COVID-19. This information is for the Cook County portion of Park Forest only. Information for Will County residents is here.

Chicago Heights has 43 cases, Steger has 9, Flossmoor 24, Richton Park 39, Olympia Fields 13, Sauk Village 13, Glenwood 19, and Tinley Park 33, and South Chicago Heights has 6.

Harvey has 31 cases, Country Club Hills has 39 cases, Oak Forest 22, Lynwood 24, Lansing 31, Homewood 26, and Markham 25. Ford Heights has between 1 and 4 cases.

“This data represents all confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported to the Cook County Department of Public Health (CCDPH),” the department says. “The jurisdiction of CCDPH includes all municipalities and portions of municipalities within Cook County, except for Chicago, Evanston, Oak Park, Skokie, and Stickney Township, each of which has its own state-certified local health department. Throughout this site, the term suburban Cook County refers to CCDPH’s jurisdiction.”

As of April 03, 2020, there are a total of 2331 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in suburban Cook County and 73 deaths. Forty-four congregate settings, such as long term care facilities or nursing homes, are reporting one or more confirmed cases.

The majority of people in Cook County known to have COVID-19 are in their 50s, 497 currently. There are 1,070 men with the virus and 1,245 women. The majority of cases are in southern Cook County (684), with north Cook County next (647).

Non-Hispanic whites, according to the website, account for 729 cases. Non-Hispanic blacks account for 696 cases. Non-Hispanic Asian people account for 89 cases, and Hispanic/Latino people account for 154.

Of 1,067 cases with known hospitalization status, 475 cases, or 44.5%, have actually been hospitalized, according to the data provided by the county. 149 of those hospitalized were in ICU. 592 were never hospitalized.

This is rapidly evolving. The site warns that all numbers are provisional and subject to change.