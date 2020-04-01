Park Forest Has 31 Known Cases of COVID-19: Cook County Public Health

COVID-19. (IDPH)

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- According to Cook County Public Health‘s Surveillance Data website, the Village of Park Forest currently has 31 known cases of COVID-19.

Chicago Heights has 30 cases, Olympia Fields has 12 cases, Flossmoor 15, and Matteson has 47. Richton Park has 18 cases, while South Chicago Heights and Steger have 5 each.

“This data represents all confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported to the Cook County Department of Public Health (CCDPH),” the department says. “The jurisdiction of CCDPH includes all municipalities and portions of municipalities within Cook County, except for Chicago, Evanston, Oak Park, Skokie, and Stickney Township, each of which has its own state-certified local health department. Throughout this site, the term suburban Cook County refers to CCDPH’s jurisdiction.”

As of March 31, 2020, there were a total of 1645 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in suburban Cook County and 35 deaths. Twenty-eight congregate settings, such as long term care facilities or nursing homes, are reporting one or more confirmed cases.

The majority of people in Cook County known to have COVID-19 are in their 50s, 359 currently. There are 746 men with the virus and 883 women. The majority of cases are in north Cook County (477) and southern Cook County (486).

Non-Hispanic whites, according to the website, account for 527 cases. Non-Hispanic blacks account for 452 cases. Non-Hispanic Asian people account for 56 cases, and Hispanic/Latino people account for 91.

Of 691 cases with known hospitalization status, 299 cases, or 43.3%, have actually been hospitalized, according to the data provided by the county. 85 of those hospitalized were in ICU. 392 were never hospitalized.

This is rapidly evolving. The site warns that all numbers are provisional and subject to change.