One of Pres. Preckwinkle’s Security Detail Tests Positive for COVID-19

Chicago, IL-(ENEWSPF)- A member of Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle’s security detail tested positive for COVID-19.

President Preckwinkle released the following statement in response:

I have been informed that a member of my Executive Protection Detail tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19). This member of my detail was last in the Cook County Building and in a vehicle operated by the detail on March 27.

My thoughts and prayers are with my colleague and their entire family during this challenging time.

While I have no signs or symptoms of COVID-19, in an abundance of caution, and to follow public health guidance, I will self-isolate until end of day Friday, April 10.

Our Cook County Department of Facilities Management have already deep cleaned the impacted areas of the 5th floor of 118 N. Clark St. and the impacted vehicle operated by the detail will be taken out of service for a cleaning.

Cook County has a large workforce and unfortunately, like all large workplaces and communities, we are likely to continue to learn of more positive test results involving County employees or their loved ones as more tests become available and the virus continues to spread.

We are all navigating uncharted waters, but while we continue to be challenged now and in the days and weeks ahead we remain one community, we remain one Cook County and we will get through this difficult season–together.