Number of COVID-19 Deaths Continues to Surge in Region

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- The number of COVID-19 deaths in the Park Forest region began to surge in early November and continues to rise as the virus continues to threaten. According to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s site, there were 11 COVID deaths recorded by the CCME on October 30 and 24 the next day.
Between October 1 and October 30, there were 8.5 COVID deaths per day. Since then, there has been an average of 30.5 deaths per day from all towns served by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office, an increase of over 358%.
On our current trajectory, Illinois is projected to see 23,508 deaths by March 1, 2021, nearly a year since Cook County began tracking these virus-related deaths. The United States as a whole will lose nearly half-a-million people by that date if nothing changes, these figures according to the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), an independent global health research center at the University of Washington. Just one week ago the IHME was predicting 438,941 deaths by March 1, that prediction now eclipsed by the latest estimate.
We are in a perilous situation.
There are no new deaths to report from Park Forest. The Village’s total remains at 21.
The full chart linked to our spreadsheet follows. The chart shows individual dates and totals as you mouse over it.
Deceased from COVID-19
The Cook County Medical Examiner now reports 6,155 total COVID-19 related deaths since March 16, 2020. This figure is from today’s date, November 20, 2020. Of these, 3,159 are from the city of Chicago.
COVID-19 Deaths for 30 Towns
|Municipality
|Total Deceased
|Most Recent Population Figures
|
Rate per 100,000 Population*
|Calumet City
|9
|37,042
|24.30
|Chicago Heights
|46
|30,276
|151.94
|Cicero
|122
|83,889
|145.43
|Country Club Hills
|39
|16,541
|235.78
|Crestwood
|23
|10,950
|210.05
|Crete
|6
|8,117
|73.92
|Dolton
|25
|23,153
|107.98
|East Hazel Crest
|3
|1,543
|194.43
|Flossmoor
|10
|9,464
|105.66
|Ford Heights
|1
|2,763
|36.19
|Frankfort
|6
|19,178
|31.29
|Glenwood
|8
|8,969
|89.20
|Harvey
|29
|25,282
|114.71
|Hazel Crest
|25
|14,100
|177.30
|Homewood
|37
|19,323
|191.48
|Lansing
|12
|28,331
|42.36
|Lynwood
|2
|9,007
|22.20
|Markham
|19
|12,508
|151.90
|Matteson
|28
|19,009
|147.30
|Oak Forest
|14
|27,962
|50.07
|Olympia Fields
|4
|4,988
|80.19
|Orland Park
|47
|56,582
|83.07
|Park Forest
|21
|21,429
|98.00
|Richton Park
|17
|13,646
|124.58
|Sauk Village
|3
|10,506
|28.56
|South Chicago Heights
|0
|4,139
|0.00
|South Holland
|40
|22,030
|181.57
|Steger
|6
|9,331
|64.30
|Tinley Park
|23
|49,235
|46.71
|University Park
|7
|6,958
|100.60
|Combined
|632
|606,251
|104.25
|
*Numbers per 100,000 based on most recent population from US Census.gov or derived via formulat using rate per 100,000 population and COVID-19 cases as reported by Cook County.
Current COVID-19 Cases for 30 South Suburban Towns
|Municipality
|COVID-19 Cases
|Most Recent Population Figures
|Rate per 100,000 Population*
|Calumet City
|1,804
|37,042
|4,870.15
|Chicago Heights
|1,861
|30,276
|6,146.78
|Cicero
|7,663
|83,889
|9,134.69
|Country Club Hills
|811
|16,541
|4,902.97
|Crestwood
|452
|10,950
|4,127.85
|Crete
|759
|8,117
|9,350.75
|Dolton
|1,027
|23,153
|4,435.71
|East Hazel Crest
|63
|1,543
|4,082.96
|Flossmoor
|357
|9,464
|3,772.19
|Ford Heights
|84
|2,763
|3,040.17
|Frankfort
|1,728
|19,178
|9,010.32
|Glenwood
|457
|8,969
|5,095.33
|Harvey
|1,093
|25,282
|4,323.23
|Hazel Crest
|592
|14,100
|4,198.58
|Homewood
|778
|19,323
|4,026.29
|Lansing
|1,643
|28,331
|5,799.30
|Lynwood
|386
|9,007
|4,285.56
|Markham
|565
|12,508
|4,517.11
|Matteson
|1,072
|19,009
|5,639.43
|Oak Forest
|1,261
|27,962
|4,509.69
|Olympia Fields
|170
|4,988
|3,408.18
|Orland Park
|2,887
|56,582
|5,102.33
|Park Forest
|1,161
|21,429
|5,417.89
|Richton Park
|593
|13,646
|4,345.60
|Sauk Village
|360
|10,506
|3,426.61
|South Chicago Heights
|191
|4,139
|4,614.64
|South Holland
|1,189
|22,030
|5,397.19
|Steger
|432
|9,331
|4,629.73
|Tinley Park
|2,120
|49,235
|4,305.88
|University Park
|317
|6,958
|4,555.91
|Combined
|33,876
|606,251
|5587.78
|
*Numbers per 100,000 based on most recent population from US Census.gov or derived via formula using rate per 100,000 population and COVID-19 cases as reported by Cook County.
Erratum: Correction Saturday, November 21, 2020 – The one year March 1, 2020 date that was listed in paragraph in the third paragraph was incorrect. The year should be 2021 and has since been revised thanks to a reader.
You have used up your free articles for this month. To continue reading click here to login or subscribe.