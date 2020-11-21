Number of COVID-19 Deaths Continues to Surge in Region

COVID-19 deaths per day per the Office of the Cook County Medical Examiner. (Date: CCME)

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- The number of COVID-19 deaths in the Park Forest region began to surge in early November and continues to rise as the virus continues to threaten. According to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s site, there were 11 COVID deaths recorded by the CCME on October 30 and 24 the next day.

Between October 1 and October 30, there were 8.5 COVID deaths per day. Since then, there has been an average of 30.5 deaths per day from all towns served by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office, an increase of over 358%.

On our current trajectory, Illinois is projected to see 23,508 deaths by March 1, 2021, nearly a year since Cook County began tracking these virus-related deaths. The United States as a whole will lose nearly half-a-million people by that date if nothing changes, these figures according to the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), an independent global health research center at the University of Washington. Just one week ago the IHME was predicting 438,941 deaths by March 1, that prediction now eclipsed by the latest estimate.

We are in a perilous situation.

There are no new deaths to report from Park Forest. The Village’s total remains at 21.

The full chart linked to our spreadsheet follows. The chart shows individual dates and totals as you mouse over it.

Deceased from COVID-19

The Cook County Medical Examiner now reports 6,155 total COVID-19 related deaths since March 16, 2020. This figure is from today’s date, November 20, 2020. Of these, 3,159 are from the city of Chicago.

COVID-19 Deaths for 30 Towns

Municipality Total Deceased Most Recent Population Figures Rate per 100,000 Population* Calumet City 9 37,042 24.30 Chicago Heights 46 30,276 151.94 Cicero 122 83,889 145.43 Country Club Hills 39 16,541 235.78 Crestwood 23 10,950 210.05 Crete 6 8,117 73.92 Dolton 25 23,153 107.98 East Hazel Crest 3 1,543 194.43 Flossmoor 10 9,464 105.66 Ford Heights 1 2,763 36.19 Frankfort 6 19,178 31.29 Glenwood 8 8,969 89.20 Harvey 29 25,282 114.71 Hazel Crest 25 14,100 177.30 Homewood 37 19,323 191.48 Lansing 12 28,331 42.36 Lynwood 2 9,007 22.20 Markham 19 12,508 151.90 Matteson 28 19,009 147.30 Oak Forest 14 27,962 50.07 Olympia Fields 4 4,988 80.19 Orland Park 47 56,582 83.07 Park Forest 21 21,429 98.00 Richton Park 17 13,646 124.58 Sauk Village 3 10,506 28.56 South Chicago Heights 0 4,139 0.00 South Holland 40 22,030 181.57 Steger 6 9,331 64.30 Tinley Park 23 49,235 46.71 University Park 7 6,958 100.60 Combined 632 606,251 104.25 *Numbers per 100,000 based on most recent population from US Census.gov or derived via formulat using rate per 100,000 population and COVID-19 cases as reported by Cook County.

Current COVID-19 Cases for 30 South Suburban Towns

Municipality COVID-19 Cases Most Recent Population Figures Rate per 100,000 Population* Calumet City 1,804 37,042 4,870.15 Chicago Heights 1,861 30,276 6,146.78 Cicero 7,663 83,889 9,134.69 Country Club Hills 811 16,541 4,902.97 Crestwood 452 10,950 4,127.85 Crete 759 8,117 9,350.75 Dolton 1,027 23,153 4,435.71 East Hazel Crest 63 1,543 4,082.96 Flossmoor 357 9,464 3,772.19 Ford Heights 84 2,763 3,040.17 Frankfort 1,728 19,178 9,010.32 Glenwood 457 8,969 5,095.33 Harvey 1,093 25,282 4,323.23 Hazel Crest 592 14,100 4,198.58 Homewood 778 19,323 4,026.29 Lansing 1,643 28,331 5,799.30 Lynwood 386 9,007 4,285.56 Markham 565 12,508 4,517.11 Matteson 1,072 19,009 5,639.43 Oak Forest 1,261 27,962 4,509.69 Olympia Fields 170 4,988 3,408.18 Orland Park 2,887 56,582 5,102.33 Park Forest 1,161 21,429 5,417.89 Richton Park 593 13,646 4,345.60 Sauk Village 360 10,506 3,426.61 South Chicago Heights 191 4,139 4,614.64 South Holland 1,189 22,030 5,397.19 Steger 432 9,331 4,629.73 Tinley Park 2,120 49,235 4,305.88 University Park 317 6,958 4,555.91 Combined 33,876 606,251 5587.78 *Numbers per 100,000 based on most recent population from US Census.gov or derived via formula using rate per 100,000 population and COVID-19 cases as reported by Cook County.

Erratum: Correction Saturday, November 21, 2020 – The one year March 1, 2020 date that was listed in paragraph in the third paragraph was incorrect. The year should be 2021 and has since been revised thanks to a reader.