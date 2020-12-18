Now Tracking Monee & Beecher: Regional COVID-19 Numbers Increase

Illinois novel coronavirus. (ENEWSPF)

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- With one vaccine approved and one on the cusp of approval, eNews Park Forest begins tracking the COVID-19 statistics for Monee and Beecher. At a reader’s request, we are expanding our coverage to 32 towns up from the 30 we have tracked for months.

At last, there is a modicum of good news to share with this report: the number of projected deceased in Illinois has dropped, due largely to the beginning of the rollout of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Illinois is projected to see 24,575 deaths by April 1, 2021, nearly a year since Cook County began tracking these virus-related deaths. This marks the first time the projection of deaths for Illinois has dropped, at 27,497 when we last tracked. This projection shows easing scenarios due to vaccine distribution. The United States as a whole still will lose over half-a-million people by that date if nothing changes, these figures according to the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), an independent global health research center at the University of Washington. The IHME predicts 538,893 COVID-related deaths by April 1 in the United States.

But the two contiguous Will County municipalities add 1,040 cases of the virus to our tally, with Beecher currently at 550 cases and Monee at 490. Sadly, the two towns also add 23 deaths to the overall total; Beecher lost 14 people from the virus and Monee lost 9.

Park Forest remains at 21 deceased from SARS-CoV-2 and now has 1,487 cases since the pandemic began. When we last counted on December 5, Park Forest had 1,348 cases of the capricious infection.

Our combined number of deaths for the region stands at 781. This number is inflated by Cicero’s 146 deceased. We began tracking Cicero early on as it is a very large community with almost 84,000 people.

A complete rendering of Cook County COVID-19-related deaths follows in the next chart.

The dangers of the spread of COVID-19 are multiple and complex, as Dr. Timothy Angelotti, MD Ph.D., recently told eNews Park Forest, “The problem is it’s not about death, it’s not about the healthy people or the people that get very little illness from this. It’s about the surge that can happen in a hospital setting when you have a whole bunch of people get infected.

“Our biggest fear, and that’s what people don’t appreciate, that if you want a hospital full of people who are full of COVID then keep doing what we’re doing. Then all other medical care will go by the wayside until we get control of this. Do you want us to cancel elective surgeries again?”

Dr. Angelotti is an Associate Professor of Anesthesiology, Perioperative, and Pain Medicine (ICU) at the Stanford University Medical Center. His Ph.D. is in pharmacology, and our entire interview with Dr. Angelotti is forthcoming.

Our complete interview with Dr. Angelotti follows. It’s worth watching if the reader, for whatever reason, believes COVID-19 to be a hoax.

COVID-19 at Ludeman Center

According to the state of Illinois, as of December 16, Ludeman Center in Park Forest has 258 residents who tested positive for COVID-19, this figure up from 249 when we last tallied. Of these, 245 have recovered. A total of 193 staff members at Ludeman have tested positive, up from 183 at our last count. Of these, 171 recovered and returned to work.

Ludeman Center currently employs 932 people and has 335 residents according to the latest figures supplied by the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Current COVID-19 Cases for 30 South Suburban Towns

Municipality COVID-19 Cases Most Recent Population Figures Rate per 100,000 Population* Beecher 550 7,779 7,070.32 Calumet City 2,552 37,042 6,889.48 Chicago Heights 2,560 30,276 8,455.54 Cicero 10,000 83,889 11,920.51 Country Club Hills 1,089 16,541 6,583.64 Crestwood 734 10,950 6,703.20 Crete 1,022 8,117 12,590.86 Dolton 1,333 23,153 5,757.35 East Hazel Crest 83 1,543 5,379.13 Flossmoor 507 9,464 5,357.14 Ford Heights 105 2,763 3,800.22 Frankfort 2,339 19,178 12,196.27 Glenwood 599 8,969 6,678.56 Harvey 1,603 25,282 6,340.48 Hazel Crest 866 14,100 6,141.84 Homewood 1,072 19,323 5,547.79 Lansing 2,317 28,331 8,178.32 Lynwood 572 9,007 6,350.62 Markham 711 12,508 5,684.36 Matteson 1,360 19,009 7,154.51 Monee 490 9,400 5,212.77 Oak Forest 1,892 27,962 6,766.33 Olympia Fields 218 4,988 4,370.49 Orland Park 4,024 56,582 7,111.80 Park Forest 1,487 21,429 6,939.19 Richton Park 807 13,646 5,913.82 Sauk Village 517 10,506 4,921.00 South Chicago Heights 236 4,139 5,701.86 South Holland 1,621 22,030 7,358.15 Steger 564 9,331 2,872.15 Tinley Park 3,264 49,235 6,629.43 University Park 399 6,958 5,734.41 Combined 46,647 615,651 7576.86 *Numbers per 100,000 based on most recent population from US Census.gov or derived via formula using rate per 100,000 population and COVID-19 cases as reported by Cook County.

Where do we stand today with COVID-19?

Park Forest now has 1,487 cases and a rate of 6939.19 per 100,000.

Chicago Heights has 2,560 cases and a current rate per 100k of 8455.54. Cicero leads still with 10,000 cases and the highest rate of the 30 by far at 11,920.51. This makes Cicero the first of our 30 towns to pass the 11,000 per 100k mark in cases.

Long-Term Effects of COVID-19

We have no data on how many people are suffering lingering effects of COVID nor does anyone know yet if some conditions those have since recovering will become chronic.

We do have one interview forthcoming with a woman who had COVID in April of 2020 and still has not recovered. She has not tasted food in the eight months since she caught COVID. The disease ravaged her lungs, which now, at 47, are like those of a 70-year-old, her physician tells her.

The CDC reports that it “is actively working to learn more about the whole range of short- and long-term health effects associated with COVID-19. As the pandemic unfolds, we are learning that many organs besides the lungs are affected by COVID-19 and there are many ways the infection can affect someone’s health.”

“One of the health effects that CDC is closely watching and working to understand relates to COVID-19 and the heart,” the CDC says. “Heart conditions associated with COVID-19 include inflammation and damage to the heart muscle itself, known as myocarditis, or inflammation of the covering of the heart, known as pericarditis. These conditions can occur by themselves or in combination. Heart damage may be an important part of severe disease and death from COVID-19, especially in older people with underlying illness. Heart damage like this might also explain some frequently reported long-term symptoms like shortness of breath, chest pain, and heart palpitations.”

The CDC stresses that the “risk of heart damage may not be limited to older and middle-aged adults. For example, young adults with COVID-19, including athletes, can also suffer from myocarditis. Severe heart damage has occurred in young, healthy people, but is rare. There may be more cases of mild effects of COVID-19 on the heart that can be diagnosed with special imaging tests, including in younger people with mild or minimal symptoms; however, the long-term significance of these mild effects on the heart are unknown. CDC will continue to assess and provide updates as new data emerge.”

Current Numbers for Neighboring Towns

As of this writing, Steger has 564 cases, Flossmoor 507, and Richton Park 807. Olympia Fields is at 218, Sauk Village is at 517, Glenwood 599, Tinley Park 3,264, and South Chicago Heights has 236.

Harvey has 1,603 cases, Country Club Hills has 1,089 cases, Orland Park 4,024, Lynwood 572, Lansing 2,317, Homewood 1,072, South Holland 1,621, Markham 711, and Crete 1,022.

Ford Heights now has 105 cases, and Calumet City has 2,552.

As of this writing, Will County now reports 47,889 cases of the virus. There are now 653 deaths from COVID-19 in Will County.

Deceased from COVID-19

The Cook County Medical Examiner now reports 7,513 total COVID-19 related deaths since March 16, 2020. This figure is from today’s date, December 17, 2020.

COVID-19 Deaths for 30 Towns

Municipality Total Deceased Most Recent Population Figures Rate per 100,000 Population* Beecher 14 7,779 #VALUE! Calumet City 16 37,042 43.19 Chicago Heights 49 30,276 161.84 Cicero 146 83,889 174.04 Country Club Hills 44 16,541 266.01 Crestwood 30 10,950 273.97 Crete 10 8,117 123.20 Dolton 26 23,153 112.30 East Hazel Crest 3 1,543 194.43 Flossmoor 11 9,464 116.23 Ford Heights 1 2,763 36.19 Frankfort 7 19,178 36.50 Glenwood 8 8,969 89.20 Harvey 40 25,282 158.22 Hazel Crest 31 14,100 219.86 Homewood 41 19,323 212.18 Lansing 13 28,331 45.89 Lynwood 3 9,007 33.31 Markham 22 12,508 175.89 Matteson 36 19,009 189.38 Monee 9 9,400 #VALUE! Oak Forest 24 27,962 85.83 Olympia Fields 4 4,988 80.19 Orland Park 66 56,582 116.64 Park Forest 21 21,429 98.00 Richton Park 19 13,646 139.23 Sauk Village 4 10,506 38.07 South Chicago Heights 0 4,139 0.00 South Holland 45 22,030 204.27 Steger 5 9,331 53.58 Tinley Park 39 49,235 79.21 University Park 8 6,958 114.98 Combined 772 615,651 125.40 *Numbers per 100,000 based on most recent population from US Census.gov or derived via formulat using rate per 100,000 population and COVID-19 cases as reported by Cook County.

This table was updated with statistics for Beecher and Monee on Dec. 18 at 9:26 PM.

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today, December 17, reported 8,828 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 181 additional deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 879,428 cases, including 14,835 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 92,015 specimens for a total 12,147,3093.

As of last night, 4,804 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,063 patients were in the ICU and 575 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from December 10 – December 16, 2020 is 8.4%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from December 10 – December 16, 2020 is 10.0%.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. Information for a death previously reported has changed, therefore, today’s numbers have been adjusted. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email [email protected].

eNews Park Forest will continue to track SARS-CoV-2 in our area.