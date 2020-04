Photo By: Air Force Master Sgt. Toby Valadie

DOD-(ENEWSPF)- Louisiana National Guardsmen distribute food to people in Walker, La., April 9, 2020, while supporting COVID-19 response efforts. Guardsmen helped package and distribute over 580,540 pounds of food while assisting five different food banks throughout the state.

We salute those who are on the front lines keeping our country safe.