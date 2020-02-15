Meet Officer Stuart Walden, Featured by the PFPD for Black History Month

Officer Stuart Walden of the Park Forest Police Department. (PFPD)

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- In addition to featuring former officers like Chief Greg Baker on Facebook, the Park Forest Police Department is celebrating Black History Month by sharing a bit about current African American officers and personnel. And so the department introduces the public to Officer Stuart Walden.

“In the past, the Park Forest Police Department has celebrated Black History Month by honoring famous inventors, notable activists, and former officers with distinguished careers,” police wrote on Facebook. “This year we’d also like to recognize some of our current African American personnel who every day make a positive impact on our history.”

“Officer Walden has been with us for a little over two years,” police said in the post. “Officer Walden exemplifies the values of community policing. He’s the type of officer that never misses an opportunity to throw a football with kids in the park or stop by a local lemonade stand.”

We offer our sincere thanks to Officer Stuart Walden and thank him for his service to the citizens and businesses of Park Forest this and every month.