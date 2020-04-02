Matteson Leads in Area’s Known COVID-19 Cases at 69: CCPH

To all healthcare workers and first responders on the front lines of our battle against COVID-19: THANK YOU! (Photo: Gary Kopycinski)

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- The Village of Matteson currently leads local communities in known COVID-19 cases, according to Cook County Public Health‘s Surveillance Data website.

Park Forest now has 39 known cases, Chicago Heights 34, Steger has 7, Flossmoor 17, Richton Park 28, Sauk Village 9, Glenwood 16, and Tinley Park 29. South Chicago Heights’ count remains where it was yesterday at 5, and Ford Heights has between 1 and 4 cases, just as it did yesterday.

Harvey has 24 cases, Country Club Hills has 32 cases, Oak Forest 20, Homewood 22, and Markham 20.

As of April 01, 2020, there are a total of 1822 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in suburban Cook County and 51 deaths. Yesterday there were 1645 confirmed cases and 35 deaths. Thirty-three congregate settings, such as long term care facilities or nursing homes, are reporting one or more confirmed cases.

Cumulative rate of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population. (Cook County Public Health)

Chicago comes in second to Italy in cumulative rates of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population, with Suburban Cook County coming in next above South Korea, the United States in general, and China (graph above). Non-Hispanic whites and Non-Hispanic Blacks continue to lead in the number of cases at 562 and 526 respectively.

Rate per 100,000 COVID-19 by District in Suburban Cook County. (CCPH)

South Cook County has a blistering rate of 117.85 per 100,000 by district, compared with North Cook County coming in at 56.69 per 100,000, West Cook County at 68.06 per 100,000, and Southwest Cook County at only 42.37 per 100,000.

This data represents all confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported to the Cook County Department of Public Health (CCDPH). The jurisdiction of CCDPH includes all municipalities and portions of municipalities within Cook County, except for Chicago, Evanston, Oak Park, Skokie, and Stickney Township, each of which has its own state-certified local health department.

Of 776 cases with known hospitalization status, 342 cases, or 44%, have been hospitalized. These figures refer to whether cases were ever hospitalized, not current hospitalization status, according to CCPH.

As eNews Park Forest first reported yesterday, this is rapidly evolving. The site warns that all numbers are provisional and subject to change.

There are cases that may not be reported yet.

In the state of Illinois as a whole, 40,384 persons have been tested. Of these, 6,980 tested positive. There are 141 known deaths in Illinois from COVID-19. Deaths are included in the number of positive cases.

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) Wednesday announced 986 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 42 additional deaths.

Carroll County: 1 male 80s

Cook County: 1 male 20s, 2 males 30s, 2 males 40s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 50s, 3 males 60s, 2 females 60s, 5 males 70s, 3 females 70s, 3 male 80s, 4 females 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 female 100s. (5 incomplete data)

DuPage County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s

Kane County: 1 female 90s

Lake County: 1 male 50s

Sangamon County: 1 male 90s

Will County: 1 male 60s

Winnebago County: 1 male 60s

Massac and Vermilion counties are now reporting cases. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 6,980 cases, including 141 deaths, in 56 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

For all personal protective equipment (PPE) donations, email [email protected] For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email [email protected]