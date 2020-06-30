Late Monday Night Statement by Assistant to the Secretary of Defense on Russian GRU Operatives Engaged in Malign Activity Against the U.S. and Coalition Forces in Afghanistan

Jonathan Rath Hoffman Assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs (ATSD(PA))

Washington, D.C.-(ENEWSPF)- The Defense Department issued a late-night statement Monday saying that the DoD “continues to evaluate intelligence that Russian GRU operatives were engaged in malign activity against United States and coalition forces in Afghanistan.”

The statement says very little beyond that, and is “attributable to Chief Pentagon Spokesman Jonathan Hoffman,” according to the DoD:

“The Department of Defense continues to evaluate intelligence that Russian GRU operatives were engaged in malign activity against United States and coalition forces in Afghanistan. To date, DOD has no corroborating evidence to validate the recent allegations found in open-source reports. Regardless, we always take the safety and security of our forces in Afghanistan — and around the world — most seriously and therefore continuously adopt measures to prevent harm from potential threats.”

There is no mention as to when President Trump was made aware of these activities, although the New York Times reported Monday that Mr. Trump received written briefings in February regarding this activity by Russia.

“The investigation into Russia’s suspected operation is said to focus in part on the killings of three Marines in a truck bombing last year, officials said,” according to the New York Times.