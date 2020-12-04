Kopy’s Kolumn with the korner video

The publisher courtesy the Village Manager. (Feb. 20, 2019)

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- This “Kopy’s Kolumn” features our video for ENEWSPF’s second kopy’s korner.

Yes, I think I’ll stick with the name.

Please check out our interview with LaMaudia Bentley and get to know her Mary Kay business. She might even help you start selling too!

The video includes the latest forecast from the National Weather Service. It’s not balmy, but, all things considered, this forecast is the bomb.

Here’s the video for the latest “news from the korner”:

If you recently stopped by and saw no video above, that’s because the first version of this video had the wrong date. Since there is no Friday, Dec. 4, 2020 (not even this 2020 could pull that off), I reformatted and processed the video over again.

Enjoy at last!

