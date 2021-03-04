Jorge “George” Trujillo Joins PFPD as CSO

Meet Jorge “George” Trujillo, the new Community Service Officer for the Park Forest Police Department. (PFPD)

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Meet Jorge “George” Trujillo of the Park Forest Police Department. Police announced Wednesday that Mr. Trujillo, who prefers to be called George, was hired as the new Community Service Officer.

His first day was Monday.

Jorge, who prefers to be called George, is a lifelong resident of Joliet and aspires to become a police officer.

George currently attends Joliet Junior College and anticipates receiving his Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice this December. He is also currently working to attain his EMT license.

“During the next few weeks, you may see George around the community as he completes field training with a veteran CSO,” the PFPD announced in a statement.

We welcome Mr. Trujillo and wish him the best.