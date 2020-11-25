Internet of Things Cybersecurity Legislation Clears Congress, Heads to White House

Congresswoman Robin Kelly and former Vice President Joe Biden. (Photo: Robin Kelly)

Washington, D.C.-(ENEWSPF)- On November 18, the U.S. Senate unanimously passed the Internet of Things Cybersecurity Improvement Act (H.R. 1668), introduced by Congresswoman Robin Kelly. The legislation establishes baseline standards for government-purchased Internet-connected devices.

“The bipartisan Internet of Things Cybersecurity Improvement Act will ensure that the US government purchases secure devices and closes existing vulnerabilities to protect our national security and the personal information of American families,” said Congresswoman Robin Kelly, co-chair of the House Tech Accountability Caucus.

The legislation was unanimously approved by the U.S. House in September. It passed on the Senate by unanimous consent on the evening of November 17th, 2020.

“Passing this vital cybersecurity legislation would not have been possible without the hard work and dedication of my colleagues and partners: Rep. Will Hurd, Sen. Mark Warner and Sen. Cory Gardner. Thank you!” added Congresswoman Kelly. “Sen. Gardner and Rep. Hurd may not be retuning next Congress, but their efforts crafting, passing and enacting good cybersecurity legislation will endure for decades with the passage of this legislation.”

Passage of the Internet of Things is the latest tech and cybersecurity-related effort from Congresswoman Kelly. This Congress, she also co-authored four white papers on artificial intelligence (AI) policy, introduced a Congressional resolution calling for a government-wide AI strategy, reauthorized the US SAFEWEB Act and decried the negative impacts of the Trump Shutdown on the already-understaffed government’s IT workforce.

This is news from Congresswoman Robin Kelly’s office.