Illinois Public Health Officials Announce 250 New Cases of Coronavirus Disease

Springfield, IL-(ENEWSPF)- If the number of automobile injuries and deaths multiplied like Coronavirus Disease 2019, we’d be pulling cars from the road en masse and redesigning from the ground up.

Consider what happened with the Boeing 787 Max.

The rate of known new cases is accelerating.

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced 250 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including four deaths; a Chicago resident in his 50s, two Cook County residents both in their 60s, and a DuPage County resident in her 90s.

Grundy County is now reporting a case. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,535 cases in 32 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to 99 years. Cases by county can be found on the IDPH website, as well as a list of local health departments who will have the most up-to-date information.

For all personal protective equipment (PPE) donations, email [email protected] For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email [email protected]