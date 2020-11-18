Illinois Doctors Support New Illinois COVID-19 Safety Measures

Robert W. Panton, MD, an Elmwood Park Ophthalmologist, and member of the Medical Staffs of Westlake Hospital and West Suburban Medical Center, is the Illinois State Medical Society’s president. (PHOTO SUPPLIED)

Warning, “If no action is taken we are on a trajectory that more people will get sick, deaths will increase and our health care delivery system will quickly become overrun,” Illinois State Medical Society President Robert W. Panton, M.D. issued a statement Tuesday supporting Governor J.B. Pritzker’s new COVID-19 safety measures.

“The doctors of the Illinois State Medical Society support Governor J.B. Pritzker’s actions today to hit pause for the sake of protecting our public health,” Dr. Panton said.

“We want people to stay healthy and we need to make sure medical care is available for all patients. When health systems are overloaded with COVID-19 patients they can’t treat other emergencies and urgent care needs.

“It’s important to note many preplanned medical services and surgical procedures remain available in most settings. Illinois doctors, medical clinics, and many hospitals will continue to provide timely care during this challenging time. Doctor’s offices remain open and telehealth can be an option for certain patients and treatments.

“As the Governor said, hope is on the horizon with the news of the corvid vaccine trials, but we have a way to go until the treatment is available. We will get through this together.

“To do so it’s important that we wear masks and avoid gatherings. And if able, stay home!” Dr. Panton concluded.