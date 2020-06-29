House Democratic Women Prioritize Access to Affordable Childcare

Illinois House Democratic Women’s Caucus March 31, 2020.

Springfield, IL-(ENEWSPF)- The Illinois House Democratic Women’s Caucus (IHDWC) continues to take the lead on groundbreaking policy changes and has made it a priority to begin developing legislation to make childcare in Illinois more affordable and accessible. State Rep. Anna Moeller, D-Elgin, has been named the chair of the working group.

“We have made great strides in breaking the glass ceiling and lifting up women, but we have a long way to go to ensure equality for all,” Moeller said. “One important way to support women is to make sure childcare is easily available. We are committed to understanding the barriers to quality and affordable childcare and working to improve access.”

The Women’s Caucus Childcare Working Group has been meeting over the past several weeks to review and provide input on Governor Pritzker’s plans for ramping up childcare in the state under the phased Restore Illinois program in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The group will also work with stakeholders to research and develop meaningful policies to ensure universal access to quality pre-k and early childhood education for all children in Illinois.

Through Moeller’s leadership, the Childcare Working Group has created the Maternal Mortality subcommittee. This is a critical issue right now and needs more focus. State Rep. Latoya Greenwood, D-East St. Louis, has been the legislative leader in this policy arena and has agreed to chair the subcommittee.

“Women of color are disproportionately affected by maternal mortality,” Greenwood added. “As we get to work on the disparities that have become even more glaring during the COVID-19 pandemic, we must address maternal mortality.”

The IHDWC Childcare Working Group named the following members this week:

Chair of the Childcare Working Group Anna Moeller, D-Elgin

IHDWC Caucus Chair Deb Conroy, D-Villa Park

Rep. Eva Dina Delgado, D-Chicago

Rep. Jennifer Gong Gershowitz, D-Glenview

Rep. LaToya Greenwood, D-East St. Louis

Rep. Lindsey LaPointe, D-Chicago

Assistant Majority Leader Natalie Manley, D-Romeoville

Rep. Debbie Meyers-Martin, D-Matteson

Rep. Michelle Mussman, D-Schaumburg

Rep. Katie Stuart, D-Collinsville

The mission of the IHDWC is to promote the leadership of women elected to the Illinois House of Representatives and to create inclusive and collaborative policy outcomes for the state. The caucus is working to address systemic challenges for women in government and throughout the state, and to provide resources and forums for leadership development, mentoring and issue expertise that will elevate the role of women in public service.

