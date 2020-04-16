Hey! Guess What? More Snow Thursday Night: 2-4 inches

Snow in late March at Park Forest’s Taco Bell. Expect to wake up to 2 to 4 inches of the white stuff Friday. (Photo: Gary Kopycinski)

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Would anyone care to name the season we’re currently in? This wintry spring we’ve been experiencing will persist as more snow is due to fall Thursday night. Chances right now are between 90-100 percent, according to the National Weather Service.

Wednesday night will be partly cloudy, with a low around 25. A west wind around 5 mph with gusts as high as 10 mph will make its way softly through the night.

Thursday will see increasing clouds throughout the day with a high near 43. The wind will be west northwest, again at only 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday night, all bets are off. Expect snow.

First, expect rain likely before 10 p.m., then there will be a rain and snow mix between 10 p.m. and midnight. This will be followed by pure snow after midnight.

The low Thursday night will be around 31. There will be a west southwest wind of 5 to 10 mph becoming east northeast after midnight.

The chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches is possible.