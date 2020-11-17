Four Park Forest Businesses Warned in Writing Re: Mask Violations

Businesses are learning this is more than a suggestion: Park Forest Police advise everyone to wear a mask. (Photo: Gary Kopycinski)

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- eNews Park Forest first broke the story that four Park Forest businesses received warnings from Village officials regarding pandemic mask violations. Three of these businesses at the time received multiple warnings.

ENEWSPF learned recently of the names of the four businesses and that the businesses were warned verbally several times since our last report. They were subsequently warned last week in writing by the Village. The next step might be for the Village of Park Forest to began levying fines.

The four businesses are:

None have received cash fines yet. Cash finds can be steep and accumulate daily.

“Matter of Public Safety”

According to Village Manager Tom Mick, potential fines for businesses in violation of mask policy during the pandemic can range from $50 to $750 a day. The Village “will be enforcing because this is a matter of public safety,” Mr. Mick told ENEWSPF.

In the past 14 days, Park Forest has seen a 120% increase in novel coronavirus cases with 1,122 who have tested positive, a staggering rate of 5,102.55 people per 100,000. 12,940 people in Park Forest have been tested with a positivity rate of 8.67%, according to ongoing analysis from the Chicago Tribune. That positivity rate has inched up from 8.11% when we first broke the story about the businesses.