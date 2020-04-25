Food Pantry COVID-19 Updates

This article is available for free as part of our public service during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Community Engagement Coordinator Rachel Wax of the Park Forest Police Department put together this local food pantry guide for those who might be in need during these challenging times.
For Park Forest residents who might need assistance or more information, she can be reached at 708-748-9536, police said in a statement on social media.
Some schedules have been adjusted for the duration of the COVID-19 Stay-at-Home order.
Township Boundary restrictions may apply.
|Location
|Address
|Days
|Time
|Resident Pickup Frequency
|St. Irenaeus
|78 Cherry St., Park Forest, IL 60466
|Monday
|9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.
|Weekly Pickup
|Rich Township
|22013 Governors Hwy., Richton Park, IL 60471
|Tuesdays
Thursdays
|1:30 p.m.-3:00 p.m.
|Monthly Pickup
|Bloom Township
|425 S. Halsted St.
North Entrance
Chicago Heights, IL 60411
|Monday
Wednesday
|3:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m.
10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.
|Monthly Pickup
Monthly Pickup
|Bloom Township Milk Distribution
|425 S. Halsted St.
North Entrance
Chicago Heights, IL 60411
|Thursday
|12:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m.
|Weekly Pickup
St. Irenaeus
Rich Township
Bloom Township
You have used up your free articles for this month. To continue reading click here to login or subscribe.