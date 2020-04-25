Food Pantry COVID-19 Updates

St. Irenaeus Church. (PHOTO SUPPLIED)

This article is available for free as part of our public service during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Community Engagement Coordinator Rachel Wax of the Park Forest Police Department put together this local food pantry guide for those who might be in need during these challenging times.

For Park Forest residents who might need assistance or more information, she can be reached at 708-748-9536, police said in a statement on social media.

Some schedules have been adjusted for the duration of the COVID-19 Stay-at-Home order.

Township Boundary restrictions may apply.

Location Address Days Time Resident Pickup Frequency St. Irenaeus 78 Cherry St., Park Forest, IL 60466 Monday 9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. Weekly Pickup Rich Township 22013 Governors Hwy., Richton Park, IL 60471 Tuesdays

Thursdays 1:30 p.m.-3:00 p.m. Monthly Pickup Bloom Township 425 S. Halsted St.

North Entrance

Chicago Heights, IL 60411 Monday





Wednesday 3:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m.

10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. Monthly Pickup





Monthly Pickup Bloom Township Milk Distribution 425 S. Halsted St.

North Entrance

Chicago Heights, IL 60411 Thursday 12:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m. Weekly Pickup

