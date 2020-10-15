Fire Department’s Traci Apt Celebrates 30 Years

Traci Apt, Administrative Assistant at the Park Forest Fire Department, celebrates 30 years. (Photo: PFFD)

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Traci Apt, Administrative Assistant at the Park Forest Fire Department, celebrated 30 years at her post on Thursday.

The PFFD congratulated her with a Facebook post, “The Park Forest Fire Department would like to congratulate Traci Apt on reaching her 30 year anniversary of service!! Thanks for all you do!!”

Ms. Apt told eNews Park Forest, “The great thing about the Fire Department is no two days are ever the same…keeps you on your toes!”

Congratulations on your first 30 years with Park Forest, Traci!