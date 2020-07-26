A solar rainbow over Park Forest in June 2012. (Photo: Gary Kopycinski)

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Expect a sultry Sunday as the temperature tops out at 91 but the heat index makes it feel like 101. The heat and humidity will be unforgiving, with winds from the southwest at only 5 to 15 mph. The only relief might come as some gusts might reach 20 mph.

The heat index will mean a heat advisory and residents should be extra cautious about leaving pets outside, providing them with generous amounts of water throughout the day.

The National Weather Service is calling for a chance of thunderstorms late Sunday night, after 10 PM, but only a 50% chance. The chance of thunderstorms increases Monday when then temperature will hit 82 and the chance of precipitation will be 80%.

If patterns hold, Monday night might be wonderful sleeping weather with a low of 63 possible.

All things being equal, Sunday would have been a great day to hit up the Park Forest Aqua Center.