Everyone Is Awesome Lego Set Celebrates Fans’ Diversity

LEGO will premier the Everyone Is Awesome set for Pride Month 2021. (SUPPLIED)

Billund, Denmark-(ENEWSPF)- The LEGO Group announced LEGO® Everyone is Awesome, a set designed to celebrate the diversity of our fans and the world around us. The buildable display model is inspired by the iconic rainbow flag which is used as a symbol of love and acceptance by the LGBTQIA+ community, and features 11 monochrome minifigures each with its own individual hairstyle and rainbow colour.

Set designer Matthew Ashton, Vice President, Design said: “I wanted to create a model that symbolizes inclusivity and celebrates everyone, no matter how they identify or who they love.

“Everyone is unique, and with a little more love, acceptance and understanding in the world, we can all feel more free to be our true AWESOME selves! This model shows that we care, and that we truly believe ‘Everyone is awesome’!”

The 346-piece model stands 10.24cm tall and has a depth of 12.80cm – a perfect fit for most shelves or window sills. It goes on sale on June 1, to mark the start of Pride Month, and will be available through LEGO.com and LEGO branded stores, with a recommended retail price of 34,99 EUR/USD.

Set designer Matthew Ashton showcases the LEGO Everyone Is Awesome set. (PHOTO SUPPLIED)

Matthew said that the set was also a celebration of the LGBTQIA+ community within the LEGO Group and amongst the brand’s adult fans.

“I am fortunate to be a part of a proud, supportive and passionate community of colleagues and fans. We share love for creativity and self-expression through LEGO bricks and this set is a way to show my gratitude for all the love and inspiration that is constantly shared.”

LEGO celebrates the diversity of its fans this June, Pride Month 2021. (SUPPLIED)

The LEGO Group is committed to building a diverse and inclusive workplace. It partners with Workplace Pride, Stonewall and Open for Business to help shape strategies to support employees who identify as LGBTQIA+ and allies across the company. It also supports UK-based charity, Diversity Role Models which works to educate children about inclusivity and empathy in order to build supportive and inclusive future generations.

For more information visit www.LEGO.com/EveryoneisAwesome.

This is news from LEGO.