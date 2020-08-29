Early Voting for Cook County Residents Begins Oct. 19 in Park Forest

Early voting was busy in Park Forest on Friday, November 4, 2016. (Photo: Gary Kopycinski)

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Park Forest is set to again have an early voting location.

Early voting at Park Forest’s Village Hall is tentatively scheduled to begin Oct. 19 for residents of Cook County.

Voters will be required to follow all COVID-19 precautions in place at Village Hall, including the wearing of face masks and the maintaining at least six feet of distance from others.

Early voting will be available in the lower level of Park Forest’s Village Hall, Monday through Saturday, for the week of Oct. 19 to Oct 23 and every day for the week of Oct. 25 to Nov. 2.

Hours of operation will be:

Monday through Friday – 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturdays – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday (beginning Oct. 25) – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In the event of high voter turnout, and in order to provide the safest possible environment, voters should be prepared for the possibility of longer than usual wait times.

Though early voting has routinely been offered in Park Forest in recent years, Cook County did not select the village as an early voting location for primary elections held earlier this year. When contacted about the decision, the county noted that early voting locations are periodically evaluated and changed at the discretion of the county.

“We know how important early voting is for so many in our community – for seniors, for those who rely on public transportation, and for those who just appreciate the convenience,” Village Manager Tom Mick said. “Though we understand early voting locations are solely up to the county, we also have been sure to express our ongoing interest in having early voting in our community.”

While village officials are pleased with the county’s decision to again offer early voting in Park Forest this fall, there is cautious optimism about the future of early voting in the community.

“The village and the county were able to agree on something that works for everyone this October,” Mick said.

“We want to continue to work with them however we can to try to ensure this opportunity for our residents going forward.”