Deadlines Approaching: Vehicle Sticker, Animal License, Crime Free Housing License, and Alarm Permit

Village Hall is now open for business. Deadlines are approaching. (Photo: Gary Kopycinski)

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Several deadlines extended in recent months due to the coronavirus pandemic are now approaching. Read more about each below.

Vehicle stickers and animal licenses due June 30

The 2020-21 Park Forest vehicle sticker must be purchased and properly displayed on all vehicles registered in the Village of Park Forest by the end of the business day on Tuesday, June 30, to avoid late fees and fines. A late fee of $25 will be assessed to all vehicle sticker purchases made on or after July 1. Vehicle stickers may be purchased online here, at Village Hall, or the Park Forest Currency Exchange. Animal licenses, also due June 30, may be purchased at Village Hall.

Crime Free Housing licenses due August 31

Rental property owners in Park Forest are required to submit an annual Crime Free Housing application. This application along with taking part in a seminar allow rental property owners to be in compliance with the village’s Crime Free Housing Ordinances that aims to better prevent criminal activity at rental properties. Crime Free Housing applications are due August 31. Download the form here.

Contact the Park Forest Police Department for more information.

Alarm Permits due August 31

The village requires all residents with home security alarm systems to register with the Park Forest Police Department. Park Forest alarm permit applications are due August 31. Download the form here.

Contact the Park Forest Police Department for more information.

This is news from the Village of Park Forest.