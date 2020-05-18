COVID-19: South Suburban Testing Sites – Latest List

This is provided free, no subscription required, as part of our public service during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- The following is a revised list of testing sites in the south and southwest suburbs for COVID-19. This is the latest list available from the state of Illinois.
We also include guidelines for testing from the CDC.
Please note not all testing sites listed are managed by the Illinois Department of Public Health. If your lab is testing for COVID-19 and would like to be listed, please contact the Illinois Department of Public Health at [email protected]
The sites listed below are distinguished by the name of the center first, the city where they’re located, hours of operation, says of operation, specific requirements, a website, if available, and a “hotline” number, if available.
For an up-to-date listing of testing sites in the state of Illinois, please go here.
South Suburban COVID-19 Testing Sites
Aunt Martha’s Health and Wellness, Inc.
Harvey
- 8:30am – 4:30pm
- Wednesday – Thursday
- Appointment required. Must meet testing criteria established by IDPH. Capacity is limited.
- http://auntmarthas.org
- 877-692-8686
Aunt Martha’s Health and Wellness, Inc.
Joliet
- 8:30am – 4:30pmMonday/Tuesday/Friday
- Appointment required. Must meet testing criteria established by IDPH. Capacity is limited.
- http://auntmarthas.org
- 877-692-8686
Aunt Martha’s Health and Wellness, Inc.
Chicago Heights
- 8:30am – 4:30pm
- Monday/Tuesday/Friday
- Appointment required. Must meet testing criteria established by IDPH. Capacity is limited.
- http://auntmarthas.org
- 877-692-8686
Aunt Martha’s Health and Wellness, Inc.
Kankakee
- 8:30am – 2:30pm
- Tuesday – Thursday
- Appointment required. Must meet testing criteria established by IDPH. Capacity is limited.
- http://auntmarthas.org
- 877-692-8686
Christian Community Health Center
South Holland
- 10:00am-3:00pm
- Tuesday-Thursday
- Appointment required.
- 773-233-4100
Family Christian Health Center – Harvey
- 10:00am – 12:00pm
- Monday – Friday
- Appointment required. Televisit required prior to visit.
IDPH Markham Drive-through – Markham
TEMPORARILY CLOSED BECAUSE OF RAIN DAMAGE TO A DRIVEWAY
- 8:00am – 4:00pm
- Daily
- No appointment required. Capacity is limited. Hours of operation subject to change on a daily basis, based on available equipment and throughput.
- 1-800-889-3931
Morris Hospital – Morris
- 8:00am-2:00pm
- Monday-Friday
- Primary physician’s order required.
- 815-942-4105
Oak Lawn Central (Southwest) – Oak Lawn
- 8:00am – 5:00pm, 8:00am – 1:00pm
- Monday – Thursday, Friday
- Must meet testing criteria, and patients must be screened through Pandemic Health or PCP in advance. Must call 1-833-OSF- KNOW in advance to schedule an appointment.
- 833-OSF-KNOW
OSF Care Station West – Oak Lawn
- 8:00am – 8:00pm, 8:00am – 6:00pm, 8:00am – 4:00pm
- Monday – Thursday, Friday, Saturday – Sunday
- Must meet testing criteria, and patients must be screened through Pandemic Health or PCP in advance. Must call 1-833-OSF- KNOW in advance to schedule an appointment.
- 833-OSF-KNOW
OSF HealthCare Little Company of Mary Medical Center
Evergreen Park
- 24 hours
- Daily
- Doctors Order, meet criteria using online tool (fever, cough, shortness of breath, contact with positive person, headache, chills, loss of taste/smell)
- http://osfhealthcare.org
- (833) OSF-KNOW
Physicians Immediate Care
Alsip
- 8:00AM – 4:30PM
- Monday – Friday
- Curbside exam to determine if testing is appropriate; capacity may be limited
312-767-0400
Physicians Immediate Care
Bolingbrook
- 8:00AM – 4:30PM; 8:00AM – 2:00 PM
- Monday – Friday; Saturday – Sunday
- Curbside exam to determine if testing is appropriate; capacity may be limited
- 312-767-0400
Physicians Immediate Care
Bradley
- 8:00AM – 4:30PM; 8:00AM – 2:00 PM
- Monday – Friday; Saturday – Sunday
- Curbside exam to determine if testing is appropriate; capacity may be limited
- 312-767-0400
Physicians Immediate Care
Frankfort
- 8:00AM – 4:30PM
- Monday – Friday
- Curbside exam to determine if testing is appropriate; capacity may be limited
- 312-767-0400
Physicians Immediate Care
Joliet – Houbolt
- 8:00AM – 4:30PM
- Monday – Friday
- Curbside exam to determine if testing is appropriate; capacity may be limited
- 312-767-0400
Physicians Immediate Care
Joliet – Larkin
- 8:00AM – 4:30PM; 8:00AM – 2:00 PM
- Monday – Friday; Saturday – Sunday
- Curbside exam to determine if testing is appropriate; capacity may be limited
- 312-767-0400
Physicians Immediate Care
New Lenox
- 8:00AM – 4:30PM; 8:00AM – 2:00 PM
- Monday – Friday; Saturday – Sunday
- Curbside exam to determine if testing is appropriate; capacity may be limited
- 312-767-0400
Physicians Immediate Care
Orland Park
- 8:00AM – 4:30PM
- Monday – Friday
- Curbside exam to determine if testing is appropriate; capacity may be limited
- 312-767-0400
Physicians Immediate Care
Plainfield
- 8:00AM – 4:30PM
- Monday – Friday
- Curbside exam to determine if testing is appropriate; capacity may be limited
- 312-767-0400
Physicians Immediate Care
Plainfield Caton Farm – Plainfield
- 8:00AM – 4:30PM
- Monday – Friday
- Curbside exam to determine if testing is appropriate; capacity may be limited
- Website
- 312-767-0400
Riverside Medical Center
Kankakee
- 8:00am-12:00pm
- Monday-Friday
- Physician order required for testing
- http://www.riversidehealthcare.org
- 815-933-1671
Stickney Public Health District
Burbank
- 9:00am-12:30pm, 1:00-4:00pm, 9:00am-12:30pm
- Monday, Wednesday, Friday
- Patients with symptoms or known exposure to COVID-19; asymptomatic, high-risk patients, first responders, health care workers, or essential workers who wish to be tested
- https://pillarscommunityhealth.org/coronavirus
- 708-PILLARS (708-745-5277)
U Chicago Medicine Ingalls Memorial Hospital
Harvey
- 8:00am-3:30pm
- Monday-Friday
- Testing by appointment; call for screening and to schedule
- 708-915-2683
VNA Health Care
Romeoville
- 8:30am – 4:00pm
- Monday-Thursday
- Testing by appointment only is available for those:
- With COVID-19 Symptoms: Symptoms Include: Difficulty Breathing or Change in Breathing, Fever, Cough, Fatigue, Body Aches, Loss of Appetite, Headache, Mucus Production Confusion, Runny Nose, Sore Throat, Bloody Sputum, Vomiting, Diarrhea, Loss of Smell or Taste
- If experiencing severe symptoms such as difficulty breathing or confusion, call 911.
- Without COVID-19 Symptoms:
- Who have had contact with someone confirmed to have COVID-19
- Who have a compromised immune system or a serious chronic medical condition
- Who work in a health care facility or correctional facility
- Who serve as first responders or essential workers
- Pre-test assessment is conducted by a VNA Provider which is billed to insurance where applicable and at no cost to patients who are uninsured.
- 630-892-4355
Will County Community Health Center Joliet
- We are taking our mobile health unit to various community agencies, churches, congregate living areas. Preregistration is required.
- To request that we schedule screening at a facility, please email:
- [email protected]
- 815-740-8977
CDC: Testing for COVID-19
Two kinds of tests are available for COVID-19: viral tests and antibody tests.
- A viral test tells you if you have a current infection.
- An antibody test tells you if you had a previous infection.
An antibody test may not be able to show if you have a current infection, because it can take 1-3 weeks after infection to make antibodies. We do not know yet if having antibodies to the virus can protect someone from getting infected with the virus again, or how long that protection might last.
Who should be tested
To learn if you have a current infection, viral tests are used. But not everyone needs this test.
- Most people will have mild illness and can recover at home without medical care and may not need to be tested.
- CDC has guidance for who should be tested, but decisions about testing are made by state and localexternal icon health departments or healthcare providers.
- If you have symptoms of COVID-19 and want to get tested, call your healthcare provider first.
- You can also visit your state or local health department’s website to look for the latest local information on testing.
- Although supplies of tests are increasing, it may still be difficult to find a place to get tested.
Results
- If you test positive for COVID-19 by a viral test, know what protective steps to take if you are sick or caring for someone.
- If you test negative for COVID-19 by a viral test, you probably were not infected at the time your sample was collected. However, that does not mean you will not get sick. The test result only means that you did not have COVID-19 at the time of testing.
If you test positive or negative for COVID-19, no matter the type of test, you still should take preventive measures to protect yourself and others.
For healthcare professionals
For information on evaluating and testing, see recommendations for reporting, testing, and specimen collection.
For public health professionals
For information on antibody surveillance, see objectives and types of surveys.
For laboratorians
For information on CDC viral and antibody testing, see information on CDC lab tests.
You have used up your free articles for this month. To continue reading click here to login or subscribe.