COVID-19: South Suburban Testing Sites – Latest List

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- The following is a revised list of testing sites in the south and southwest suburbs for COVID-19. This is the latest list available from the state of Illinois.

We also include guidelines for testing from the CDC.

The sites listed below are distinguished by the name of the center first, the city where they’re located, hours of operation, says of operation, specific requirements, a website, if available, and a “hotline” number, if available.

South Suburban COVID-19 Testing Sites

Aunt Martha’s Health and Wellness, Inc.

Harvey

8:30am – 4:30pm

Wednesday – Thursday

Appointment required. Must meet testing criteria established by IDPH. Capacity is limited.

http://auntmarthas.org

877-692-8686

Aunt Martha’s Health and Wellness, Inc.

Joliet

8:30am – 4:30pmMonday/Tuesday/Friday

Appointment required. Must meet testing criteria established by IDPH. Capacity is limited.

http://auntmarthas.org

877-692-8686

Aunt Martha’s Health and Wellness, Inc.

Chicago Heights

8:30am – 4:30pm

Monday/Tuesday/Friday

Appointment required. Must meet testing criteria established by IDPH. Capacity is limited.

http://auntmarthas.org

877-692-8686

Aunt Martha’s Health and Wellness, Inc.

Kankakee

8:30am – 2:30pm

Tuesday – Thursday

Appointment required. Must meet testing criteria established by IDPH. Capacity is limited.

http://auntmarthas.org

877-692-8686

Christian Community Health Center

South Holland

10:00am-3:00pm

Tuesday-Thursday

Appointment required.

773-233-4100

Family Christian Health Center – Harvey

10:00am – 12:00pm

Monday – Friday

Appointment required. Televisit required prior to visit.

IDPH Markham Drive-through – Markham

TEMPORARILY CLOSED BECAUSE OF RAIN DAMAGE TO A DRIVEWAY

8:00am – 4:00pm

Daily

No appointment required. Capacity is limited. Hours of operation subject to change on a daily basis, based on available equipment and throughput.

1-800-889-3931

Morris Hospital – Morris

8:00am-2:00pm

Monday-Friday

Primary physician’s order required.

815-942-4105

Oak Lawn Central (Southwest) – Oak Lawn

8:00am – 5:00pm, 8:00am – 1:00pm

Monday – Thursday, Friday

Must meet testing criteria, and patients must be screened through Pandemic Health or PCP in advance. Must call 1-833-OSF- KNOW in advance to schedule an appointment.

833-OSF-KNOW

OSF Care Station West – Oak Lawn

8:00am – 8:00pm, 8:00am – 6:00pm, 8:00am – 4:00pm

Monday – Thursday, Friday, Saturday – Sunday

Must meet testing criteria, and patients must be screened through Pandemic Health or PCP in advance. Must call 1-833-OSF- KNOW in advance to schedule an appointment.

833-OSF-KNOW

OSF HealthCare Little Company of Mary Medical Center

Evergreen Park

24 hours

Daily

Doctors Order, meet criteria using online tool (fever, cough, shortness of breath, contact with positive person, headache, chills, loss of taste/smell)

http://osfhealthcare.org

(833) OSF-KNOW

Physicians Immediate Care

Alsip

8:00AM – 4:30PM

Monday – Friday

Curbside exam to determine if testing is appropriate; capacity may be limited

312-767-0400

Physicians Immediate Care

Bolingbrook

8:00AM – 4:30PM; 8:00AM – 2:00 PM

Monday – Friday; Saturday – Sunday

Curbside exam to determine if testing is appropriate; capacity may be limited

312-767-0400

Physicians Immediate Care

Bradley

8:00AM – 4:30PM; 8:00AM – 2:00 PM

Monday – Friday; Saturday – Sunday

Curbside exam to determine if testing is appropriate; capacity may be limited

312-767-0400

Physicians Immediate Care

Frankfort

8:00AM – 4:30PM

Monday – Friday

Curbside exam to determine if testing is appropriate; capacity may be limited

312-767-0400

Physicians Immediate Care

Joliet – Houbolt

8:00AM – 4:30PM

Monday – Friday

Curbside exam to determine if testing is appropriate; capacity may be limited

312-767-0400

Physicians Immediate Care

Joliet – Larkin

8:00AM – 4:30PM; 8:00AM – 2:00 PM

Monday – Friday; Saturday – Sunday

Curbside exam to determine if testing is appropriate; capacity may be limited

312-767-0400

Physicians Immediate Care

New Lenox

8:00AM – 4:30PM; 8:00AM – 2:00 PM

Monday – Friday; Saturday – Sunday

Curbside exam to determine if testing is appropriate; capacity may be limited

312-767-0400

Physicians Immediate Care

Orland Park

8:00AM – 4:30PM

Monday – Friday

Curbside exam to determine if testing is appropriate; capacity may be limited

312-767-0400

Physicians Immediate Care

Plainfield

8:00AM – 4:30PM

Monday – Friday

Curbside exam to determine if testing is appropriate; capacity may be limited

312-767-0400

Physicians Immediate Care

Plainfield Caton Farm – Plainfield

8:00AM – 4:30PM

Monday – Friday

Curbside exam to determine if testing is appropriate; capacity may be limited

Website

312-767-0400

Riverside Medical Center

Kankakee

8:00am-12:00pm

Monday-Friday

Physician order required for testing

http://www.riversidehealthcare.org

815-933-1671

Stickney Public Health District

Burbank

9:00am-12:30pm, 1:00-4:00pm, 9:00am-12:30pm

Monday, Wednesday, Friday

Patients with symptoms or known exposure to COVID-19; asymptomatic, high-risk patients, first responders, health care workers, or essential workers who wish to be tested

https://pillarscommunityhealth.org/coronavirus

708-PILLARS (708-745-5277)

U Chicago Medicine Ingalls Memorial Hospital

Harvey

8:00am-3:30pm

Monday-Friday

Testing by appointment; call for screening and to schedule

708-915-2683

VNA Health Care

Romeoville

8:30am – 4:00pm

Monday-Thursday

Testing by appointment only is available for those: With COVID-19 Symptoms: Symptoms Include: Difficulty Breathing or Change in Breathing, Fever, Cough, Fatigue, Body Aches, Loss of Appetite, Headache, Mucus Production Confusion, Runny Nose, Sore Throat, Bloody Sputum, Vomiting, Diarrhea, Loss of Smell or Taste



If experiencing severe symptoms such as difficulty breathing or confusion, call 911.

Without COVID-19 Symptoms: Who have had contact with someone confirmed to have COVID-19 Who have a compromised immune system or a serious chronic medical condition Who work in a health care facility or correctional facility Who serve as first responders or essential workers



Pre-test assessment is conducted by a VNA Provider which is billed to insurance where applicable and at no cost to patients who are uninsured.

630-892-4355

Will County Community Health Center Joliet

We are taking our mobile health unit to various community agencies, churches, congregate living areas. Preregistration is required.

To request that we schedule screening at a facility, please email:

[email protected]

815-740-8977

CDC: Testing for COVID-19

Two kinds of tests are available for COVID-19: viral tests and antibody tests.

A viral test tells you if you have a current infection.

An antibody test tells you if you had a previous infection.

An antibody test may not be able to show if you have a current infection, because it can take 1-3 weeks after infection to make antibodies. We do not know yet if having antibodies to the virus can protect someone from getting infected with the virus again, or how long that protection might last.

Who should be tested

To learn if you have a current infection, viral tests are used. But not everyone needs this test.

Most people will have mild illness and can recover at home without medical care and may not need to be tested.

CDC has guidance for who should be tested, but decisions about testing are made by state and localexternal icon health departments or healthcare providers.

If you have symptoms of COVID-19 and want to get tested, call your healthcare provider first.

You can also visit your state or local health department’s website to look for the latest local information on testing.

Although supplies of tests are increasing, it may still be difficult to find a place to get tested.

Results

If you test positive for COVID-19 by a viral test , know what protective steps to take if you are sick or caring for someone.

, know what protective steps to take if you are sick or caring for someone. If you test negative for COVID-19 by a viral test, you probably were not infected at the time your sample was collected. However, that does not mean you will not get sick. The test result only means that you did not have COVID-19 at the time of testing.

If you test positive or negative for COVID-19, no matter the type of test, you still should take preventive measures to protect yourself and others.

For healthcare professionals

For information on evaluating and testing, see recommendations for reporting, testing, and specimen collection.

For public health professionals

For information on antibody surveillance, see objectives and types of surveys.

For laboratorians

For information on CDC viral and antibody testing, see information on CDC lab tests.