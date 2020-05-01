COVID-19: Richton Park Updates Public on Extended Stay-at-Home Order

Village of Richton Park. (VORP)

Richton Park, IL-(ENEWSPF)- The Village of Richton Park issued a statement Thursday afternoon regarding closures and the extended stay-at-home order in the state of Illinois.

The statement follows:

As COVID-19 rapidly spreads through our population, we want to ensure that we are doing our part as an organization in containing this pandemic. Because it is critical to minimize the potential exposure of our citizens and communities to COVID-19, the Village of Richton Park will be temporarily closed for all programming and non-essential services, and extending the “Stay at Home” order, until Saturday, May 30, 2020.

As usual, there will be no disruption of emergency services from Police, Fire, and Public Safety personnel (First Responders).

As a health requirement, the Village of Richton Park supports the State of Illinois’ Executive Order for wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain. This will slow the spread of the virus, and help people who may unknowingly have it, from transmitting it to others. Face-coverings are required when working, and in public indoor spaces such as stores.

Establishments not designated as Essential Businesses and Operations may re-open for the limited purposes of fulfilling telephone and online orders through pick-up outside the store and delivery – which are deemed to be Minimum Basic Operations. Employees working in the store must follow the social Distancing Requirements, and must wear a face covering when they may come within six feet of another employee or a customer.

Amid our closure of services, we thank you for your patience and understanding. As news on this situation continues to evolve, the Village will continue to monitor and assess these protocols, sharing updates online at richtonpark.org, through email/text subscription lists, and Village social media: Facebook (@RichtonPark), Nextdoor, Instagram (@vorichtonpark), and Twitter (@vorichtonpark).

Although payments are allowed via drop-box in Village Hall’s main lobby, we encourage citizens to take advantage of our digital tools and online-payment features also located at richtonpark.org. Staff will be responding to messages left on the Village voicemail daily.

Please stay informed, be productive (at home), exercise preventative measures and safe practices, and be mindful of others. We are all in this together, and only together can we beat COVID-19.

For more information, please contact [email protected]

— END OF STATEMENT —