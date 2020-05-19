COVID-19: Park Forest Officer Continues to Recover at Home

Park Forest Police and Fire Departments (Logos: VOPF; Mix: ENEWSPF)

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Police Chief Christopher Mannino tells eNews Park Forest the officer who contracted COVID-19 is still the only officer who suffered the virus. The officer did not require hospitalization.

“The officer continues to recover at home and is doing well and is in good spirits,” Chief Mannino said. “That officer is our only known personnel with COVID19.”

A Park Forest Firefighter told eNews Park Forest Sunday night that, so far, everyone at the PFFD is healthy, no one has contracted COVID-19.

We continue to hope for a full recovery of the officer who contracted the virus and vigorously knock on wood that remaining personnel from Police and Fire Departments remain healthy.