COVID-19: Park Forest Continues to Operate in Reduced Capacity Through May 31

Melinda and her contractor Franco wait outside a locked Village Hall on a Thursday afternoon near the beginning of the stay-at-home order, seeking a permit. (Photo: Gary Kopycinski)

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- With Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker’s announcement of an extension to the stay-at-home order in place for most Illinois residents, the Village of Park Forest will continue to operate in a reduced capacity until at least May 31. Park Forest is continuing to provide periodic updates to alert residents on various issues related to the stay-at-home order. Please read this message in its entirety.

Administration & Finance

Status: In-person service suspended through May 31st. Staff available by email only.

Helpful reminders:

Animal licenses: Animal licenses cannot be purchased online. Residents needing to purchase an animal license should begin the process by printing a copy of the animal license application on the website at villageofparkforest.com/animallicense. Your completed animal license application, along with payment and a current copy of the animal’s rabies vaccination, can be left in the dropbox at Village Hall. Your application will be processed and your license(s) mailed to you. Please note that the deadline to purchase animal licenses has been extended to June 30.

Board meetings: Upcoming board meetings will be conducted via conference call. Information on how residents can listen to meetings will be included on the agenda page uploaded to the Village’s website the Friday before a board meeting.

Census reminder: All residents are urged to take this time to take part in the quick but important process of participating in the 2020 Census. As of April 28, roughly 58% of Park Forest residents have been counted. You can complete the Census online, by phone at 844-330-2020, or by mail.

Resident Strategic Planning meeting: The previously scheduled Resident Strategic Planning meeting for April 7 will be rescheduled for a later date. Residents are still needed to take part in this important meeting and may register to be notified of the new meeting date as soon as one is announced. To register, please visit villageofparkforest.com/strategicplanning

Vehicle stickers: Residents needing to purchase a vehicle sticker should do so online by visiting violationpayments.com, then by selecting Park Forest to complete the process. There is a $3 processing fee for online vehicle sticker purchases. To download a vehicle sticker application which you can complete and leave in the Village Hall drop box with your payment, please visit villageofparkforest.com/vehiclestickerapplication. Your application will be processed and your sticker(s) mailed to you. Please note that the deadline to purchase and display vehicle stickers has been extended to June 30.

Community Development

Status: In-person service suspended through May 31. Staff available by email only.

Change of occupancy inspections are suspended until the stay-at-home order is lifted however change of occupancy applications are currently being accepted. Change of occupancy inspection applications are being accepted through the mail or physical dropbox (see above). However, inspections services are suspended until the Shelter in Place Order is lifted. The inspection fee will not be required until the inspection is scheduled. The following information should be included with the change of occupancy application: Change of Occupancy application form for sale of property and the application form for rental property Signed and dated sales contract or lease. HVAC Certification for all heating units (furnaces, boilers, etc.), indicating that the unit is functioning safely and within code. The HVAC certification needs to be dated within the last 12 months and from an HVAC contractor registered with the Village of Park Forest. If you wish to work with an HVAC contractor that is not currently registered as a contractor with the Village simply have them register with the Village and we will accept their certification. The application fee will not be required until the inspection is scheduled. Unfortunately, at this time we are not able to schedule inspections in advance until there is certainty about when the Shelter in Place Order will be lifted.

The Building Department is also accepting construction permits and transfer stamps through mail or through the drop box located to the east of the Village Hall’s main entrance next to the FedEx and UPS drop boxes. See full Building Department update and links to online forms at villageofparkforest.com/building.

Economic Development & Planning

Status: In-person service suspended through May 31. Staff available by email only.

Park Forest food service businesses are providing delivery and curbside service. A complete list of Park Forest businesses currently open is located in the Document Center on the Village’s website. Please note that the list is updated twice a week. The Park Forest Shopping and Services Guide, also available on the Village’s website has all the phone numbers you might need. Remember that small businesses in Park Forest rely on your patronage to survive. Please consider patronizing Park Forest businesses first. For more on Park Forest businesses, you can also visit the Park Forest Businesses Facebook page at ParkForestILBusinesses.

Police Department

Status: Available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The Police Department continues to enforce the Governor’s stay-at-home order primarily through education and warnings, however for egregious violations police officers have been authorized to issued municipal citations. The Police Department requests that if you have a non-emergency need for police service or assistance that you call the non-emergency line at 708-748-4701. Residents should not come to the Police Department for non-emergencies. Tickets should be paid online or by mail. Only essential business such as picking up property should be conducted at the Police Department. Always call 911 in an emergency.

Public Works

Status: In-person service suspended through May 31.

If you would like to report a water main break, a sewer back up, street light outings, potholes, dead animals, fallen tree/branches, a damaged or missing traffic sign, sink holes, are in need of a sewer/clean out permit, and/or any other Public Works related concern, please call 708-516-9536 or email [email protected], during normal business hours, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. During weekends and after hours, please contact the Park Forest non-emergency line at 708-748-4701. A staff member will document your concern and/or contact information and forward it to the Public Works Department. Public Works will look into the matter and/or return calls as soon as we are able to.

If you have questions related to electricity, gas, cable, telephone, or other utility, please call the respective service provider directly. Other Public Works related information can be found at villageofparkforest.com/publicworks

Helpful reminders:

The danger of using alternatives to toilet paper: Residents are reminded that flushing anything other than toilet paper can cause serious problems at your home. As a result of some toilet paper shortages at grocery stores as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, some have attempted to use alternatives to toilet paper like disposable wipes and other products. Though some products state they are disposable, though they may flush with no problem, the issue is caused later when the wipes block the sewer system and cause a back-up in homes.

Garbage/Yard waste pick-up: Homewood Disposal is asking all residents to only place items out for garbage pick-up that fit into your collection container. Residents cooperating with this request will help to create a safer environment for Homewood Disposal employees who at this time are doing their best to limit touch. Yard waste collection has resumed. Residents must place yard waste into yard waste bags. If non-Homewood Disposal yard waste bags are used, a Homewood Disposal yard waste sticker must be placed on each yard waste bag for pick-up. Yard waste stickers may be purchased at the Park Forest Currency Exchange, 98 S. Orchard, and at the following cooperative offices: Area B, Area E, & Area J.

ComEd offering service restoration: ComEd will work with residents whose service was disconnected prior to the company’s March 13 suspension of service disconnections. ComEd customers who have had their electric service disconnected for a non-safety issue should contact ComEd at 800-334-7661.

Recreation, Parks & Community Health Status: In-person service, facilities, programs/classes suspended through May 31. Staff available by email only. Due to the evolving and updated guidelines relative to the COVID 19 pandemic, The Village of Park Forest, Department of Recreation, Parks, and Community Health will not be publishing its Recreation, Parks & Community Health 2020 Summer brochure. Although given the current situation it is difficult to establish firm dates for programs and events, the Department is working towards organizing online programs and activities as well as planning for the resumption of “in-person” programs when the stay-at-home order is lifted and people can assemble in groups again. Please continue to watch here for updates or check one of the resources listed below for current announcements and information on program offerings.

Water Department

Status: In-person service suspended through May 31. Staff available by email only.

Residents needing to make water bill payment should do so one of the following ways:

Online – you will need your account number*

By calling 833-230-2598 – you will need your account number*

Or by utilizing the drop-box located outside of the south doors of Village Hall

* If you need your account number, please call Village Hall or email [email protected], and leave a message including your name and address. Staff will look up your account number and will contact you with your account number.

No water shut-offs will be scheduled until May 31. No late fees will be assessed to water bills until June 8. Water currently turned off for non-payment will remain off until payment is made. Please note payments made by check may have a longer processing time than normal.

Village officials will continue to monitor issues related to the coronavirus and will post updates to the village’s website as conditions change. For questions, please call 708-748-1112.

Finally, Park Forest strongly encourages all residents to adhere to the stay-at-home order in addition to adhering to all recommendations provided by the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control.

This is news from the Village of Park Forest.