COVID-19: Numbers Rise in All South Suburban Towns Save One. Park Forest Rate Tops 1100 per 100k.

Illinois novel coronavirus. (ENEWSPF)

This article is available for free as part of our public service during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- The number of COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the South Suburbs in all of the thirty municipalities eNews Park Forest has been tracking. Only Oak Forest did not see an increase in cases since we last tallied the numbers on April 17. Park Forest now has a rate of 1,110.64 per 100,000 people with 238 cases, according to data provided by the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The Will County Health Department still reports 11 cases of COVID-19 in the Will County section of Park Forest.

The number of deaths related to COVID-19 in the Cook County section of Park Forest remains at 7, a figure thankfully unchanged since April 17. Chicago Heights lost one more person in the past couple of days, that number now at 10. Country Club Hills has now lost 7, Cicero 12, Richton Park 6, and Matteson 11. The number of deaths in Steger (Cook County) is also unchanged since April 17 at 3.

The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) says the number of COVID-19 cases peaked in Illinois on April 17, but testing continues. Hence, the number of cases in the South Suburbs continues to rise. The IHME also says the peak death rate from the worst pandemic in anyone’s memory has also passed in Illinois.

“Since data can fluctuate daily, IHME uses the overall trend (rather than the single highest reported number) to identify a peak date of daily deaths,” the organization’s website notes.

IHME projections assume strict social distancing continues until infections are minimized and containment implemented.

As of this writing on April 20, Chicago Heights has 154 cases, Steger has 38, Flossmoor 48, Richton Park 92, Olympia Fields 32, Sauk Village 41, Glenwood 48, Tinley Park 95, and South Chicago Heights has 14.

Harvey has 129 cases, Country Club Hills has 115 cases, Orland Park 143, Lynwood 61, Lansing 120, Homewood 103, South Holland 172, Calumet City 200, and Markham 91, Crete 65. Ford Heights has 11 cases.

Cicero stands alone with the highest number of cases at 386 but a rate per 100,000 of only 460.13 because of its large population. Twelve people have died of COVID-19 related causes in Cicero.

Current COVID-19 Cases for Several South Suburban Towns

Municipality COVID-19 Cases Most Recent Population Figures Rate per 100,000 Population* Calumet City 200 37042 539.93 Chicago Heights 154 30276 508.65 Cicero 386 83889 460.13 Country Club Hills 115 16541 695.24 Crestwood 36 10950 328.77 Crete 65 8117 800.79 Dolton 143 23153 617.63 East Hazel Crest 8 1543 518.47 Flossmoor 48 9464 507.19 Ford Heights 11 2763 398.12 Frankfort 71 19178 370.22 Glenwood 48 8969 535.18 Harvey 129 25282 510.24 Hazel Crest 98 14100 695.04 Homewood 103 19323 533.04 Lansing 120 28331 423.56 Lynwood 61 9007 677.25 Markham 91 12508 727.53 Matteson 161 19009 846.97 Oak Forest+ 57 27962 203.85 Olympia Fields 32 4988 641.54 Orland Park 143 56582 252.73 Park Forest 238 21429 1110.64 Richton Park 92 13646 674.19 Sauk Village 41 10506 390.25 South Chicago Heights 14 4139 338.25 South Holland 172 22030 780.75 Steger 38 9331 407.24 Tinley Park 95 49235 192.95 University Park 50 6958 718.60 *Numbers per 100,000 based on most recent population from US Census.gov or derived via formulat using rate per 100,000 population and COVID-19 cases as reported by Cook County.

+Figure unchanged since last tally.

The following chart will auto-update as we update our Google spreadsheet:

This chart might not appear on all mobile devices.

IHME stresses relaxed social distancing may be possible with containment strategies that include testing, contact tracing, isolation, and limiting gathering size.

The projections from IHME still show no anticipated shortage of hospital beds in Illinois, ICU or other. The same holds true for Indiana.

As of April 20, 2020, there are a total of 8,313 known confirmed cases of COVID-19 in suburban Cook County and 343 deaths. Ninety-eight (98) congregate settings, such as long term care facilities or nursing homes, are reporting one or more confirmed cases. The data from Cook County includes all cases under the jurisdiction of the Cook County Department of Public Health (excludes Chicago, Evanston, Oak Park, Skokie, and Stickney Township). All numbers are provisional and subject to change.

As of this writing on April 20, Will County reports 1,693 known cases and 103 deaths.

The state of Illinois reports 31,508 positive cases of COVID-19, 1,349 deaths, and a total of 148,358 tests performed.

In order to ensure that social distancing rules may be eased, medical experts assert that more widespread testing must be available. “CDC has provided guidance for who should be tested, but decisions about testing are at the discretion of state and local health departments and/or individual clinicians,” the CDC says on its website. NPR reports, however, that many who need testing for COVID-19 still fail to get access.

There are currently 1,239 COVID patients occupying 3,134 staffed ICU beds statewide in Illinois and 757 COVID patients on ventilators of 3,256 staffed ventilators, per the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) on April 20, 2020, announced 1,151 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 59 additional deaths.

Boone County: 1 male 70s

Cook County: 1 female 30s, 1 male 40s, 2 females 50s, 1 male 50s, 6 males 60s, 4 females 70s, 6 males 70s, 3 females 80s, 10 males 80s, 2 females 90s, 2 females 100+

DuPage County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s, 2 females 90s

Jackson County: 1 male 80s

Jasper County: 1 female 80s

Kane County: 1 male 80s

Lake County: 1 male 40s, 1 male 50s, 1 unknown 50s, 1female 60s, 2 males 70s, 1 male 90s

Livingston County: 1 female 80s

Macon County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s

Madison County: 2 males 80s

Will County: 1 male 80s

Cass and White counties are now reporting cases. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 31,508 cases, including 1,349 deaths, in 95 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

For all personal protective equipment (PPE) donations, email [email protected] For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email [email protected]

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered.