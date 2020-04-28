COVID-19: Ludeman Center Has 146 Cases, Park Forest 317 Confirmed

A sign greets employees at Elisabeth Ludeman Center in Park Forest. (Photo: Gary Kopycinski)

58 Ludeman Staff Test Positive As Well

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- The Elisabeth Ludeman Developmental Center in has become a mini-epicenter of COVID-19 in the Village of Park Forest. As of this writing on April 28, 2020, Park Forest has 317 confirmed cases of SARS-CoV-2 Disease, and, as of Sunday, April 26, 146 of those cases were located in Ludeman Center. Ludeman Center now has more COVID-19 cases than most towns in the South Suburbs.

In addition to the positive totals for residents, a total of 58 staff at Ludeman Center tested positive for the virus.

The statistics for Ludeman Center are from Parents & Friends of the Ludeman Center. The group has a statement on its website along with statistics from April 7 onward:

“Ludeman is continuing to test all residents who have not been previously tested for COVID-19,” the group says. “The additional testing is based on recommendations from the infectious disease physician who is consulting with the Divisions of Developmental Disabilities and Mental Health. This will enable Ludeman to continue the best possible precautionary, clinical and medical programming and supports for the people they serve. Ludeman will notify families of the testing process and results.

The group provides these statistics, noting that the count remained the same for both days, Saturday, April 25th and Sunday, April 26th:

Ludeman Residents: 146 tested positive. 82 tested negative. 117 pending results.

Ludeman Staff: 58 tested positive.

28 of 38 occupied Ludeman Homes have individuals that have been tested and received results for COVID-19.

Wellness checks are being conducted on staff members before reporting to their respective assignments, the group says.

Ludeman Center is in need of the following supplies, the group notes:

Disposable Stethoscopes

Disposable Surgical Gowns

Surgical KN95 Masks

Oral or Temporal Thermometers

Wall Mounted Hand Sanitizers – Holder and Sanitizer Supply

Sanitizer Wipes, Disinfectant Spray

If you are able to fulfill any of the above supplies to Ludeman, e-mail us at [email protected] and they will be happy to pick up or provide instructions to ship your donation.

As of April 24, 2020, the Illinois Department of Human Services reports a current census of 346 residents at Ludeman Center. Of these:

The average age is 53.2 years (22 – 77);

74% of the residents are severe and profound mentally, intellectually, and physically disabled.

48% are non-verbal, using sign language or gestures to communicate;

62% have a behavior intervention program, often requiring higher

levels of staff supervision;

levels of staff supervision; 62% receive psychotropic medications.

The Elisabeth Ludeman Center occupies 60 acres in Park Forest at the southwest corner of Orchard Drive and North Street.

According to the IDHS:

The Center is divided into three (3) residential units comprised of 13-14 homes. Each unit has a centrally located Neighborhood House which has offices for the Unit Director, Social Worker, Unit Physician, Nursing Personnel, Qualified Intellectual Disabilities Professionals, (QIDP’s), Residential Services Supervisors and clerical personnel. The Ludeman Center also serves as an admission center for individuals having significant adaptive issues in the community-based setting. The Interdisciplinary teams’ main priority is to stabilize and ensure a successful transition back into the community.

Each of the 40 ranch-style homes has a kitchen, dining/living room area, utility room which contains a washer and dryer, two full and one half bathrooms, and five bedrooms.

Approximately half of the people who currently reside at the Ludeman Center attend vocational training programs at community training sites or workshops. The remainder of the people are served in on-campus day training programs. Currently, several individuals are working in a food service program, housekeeping program, horticulture program (vegetable garden and greenhouse flowers) and in the Center-wide recycling program.

Finally, the Ludeman Center has opened its doors and shared space/services with the Illinois Department Of Transportation’s District 1 South DBE Resource Center; as well as the Office of the Inspector General, Bureau of Civil Affairs, Bureau of Quality Management, and SODC Operations.

The following chart will auto-update as we update our Google spreadsheet:

This chart might not appear on all mobile devices. It does not appear, for example, in the browser built into the Apple Facebook app.

This article is available for free as part of our public service during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sources: IDHS, ludemanpflc.org/