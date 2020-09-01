COVID-19 Infections Shut Down Park Forest Village Hall

Village Hall, which opened back up mid-June, is closed again because of multiple COVID-19 infections among village staff. (Photo: Gary Kopycinski)

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- COVID-19 has shut down Park Forest’s Village Hall. The facility will be closed until Tuesday, September 8, due to multiple cases of COVID-19, Village officials announced late afternoon Monday.

“Village officials made the decision to close late Monday out of an abundance of caution for the safety of village residents and employees,” the statement said.

A professional service company will complete deep cleaning of Village Hall over the next two days and village employees who tested positive for COVID-19 will remain home for the recommended 14 days to quarantine.

Residents who need to conduct business at Village Hall may continue to do so via electronic means during this period.

The due date for water bills will be extended from September 5 to September 19.

Residents needing to make water bill payment can do so one of the following ways:

Online (you will need your account number)

By calling 833-230-2598 (you will need your account number)

By utilizing the drop-box located outside of the south doors of Village Hall

Those who have conducted business at Village Hall since Aug. 24 are urged to monitor their health. Those showing symptoms consistent with COVID-19 should contact their healthcare provider immediately.

The village board meeting previously scheduled for Tuesday night will continue as planned via Zoom.

