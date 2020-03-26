COVID-19: ICC Warns – Don’t Flush These Things!

Chicago, IL-(ENEWSPF)- In the midst of everything else we have to deal with during this global pandemic, a clogged sewer line is nothing anyone should seek. However, in an attempt to remain clean and sanitize any and everything at home, some people are flushing the wrong things, creating problems for themselves and others.

To avoid costly plumbing repairs and wider problems affecting public sanitary sewer systems and the environment, the Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) today is reminding residents to toss away the trash, not flush it down the toilet. Blocked drains and sewers can lead to severe consequences such as manhole overflowing, flooding in our homes and on our roadways, and pollution of watercourses.

“To avoid the spread of COVID-19 many of us are using more cleaning wipes on our hands and hard surfaces. And a shortage of toilet paper may tempt some residents to use and flush tissues, paper towels or baby wipes down the toilet. Despite what some packaging might say, these items are not flushable and can result in serious toilet clogs and damage to sanitary sewer systems,” said Illinois Commerce Commission Chairman Carrie Zalewski. “Please toss them in the trash. Don’t attempt to flush them away.”

Here is a list of items that should never be flushed down your drains:

Grease (Fats and Oils)

Cleaning and baby wipes

Paper towels

Toilet seat covers

Diapers

Feminine hygiene products

Dental floss

Cleaning brush refills

Q-tips

Cotton balls

Engine oil, chemicals, and paints

Food waste

Razor blades

Latex materials

Medicine

Bandages

Additionally, chemicals, medicines, household cleaners, and disinfectants can travel through sewers and wastewater treatment facilities causing harm to aquatic and marine life when discharged into our streams, rivers, and oceans. For more information visit the U.S. Food and Drug Administration website at https://www.fda.gov/consumers.

For additional information about what the ICC is doing in response to COVID -19 visit https://www.icc.illinois.gov/home/covid-19.

This is news from the Illinois Commerce Commission.