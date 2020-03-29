COVID-19: First Death of an Infant with Coronavirus Disease Is in Illinois

Novel coronavirus 2019. (FDA)

Springfield, IL-(ENEWSPF)- The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) Saturday reported the death of an infant younger than one year in Chicago who tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

“There has never before been a death associated with COVID-19 in an infant. A full investigation is underway to determine the cause of death,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “We must do everything we can to prevent the spread of this deadly virus. If not to protect ourselves, but to protect those around us.”

Older adults are at higher risk of severe illness, and more than 85% of deaths in Illinois are among individuals 60 years of age and older. However, people of all ages are suffering from severe illness.

Worldwide, the rate of death from COVID-19, based on known cases, is 4.65%. That is based on current numbers of 664,103 known cases worldwide and 30,833 deaths. 142,361 have recovered.

The rate of known cases and deaths from the disease is accelerating exponentially. The United States currently lags behind every other industrialized nation in its ability to test for the novel coronavirus disease 19, COVID-19.

The United States has the most known cases in the world at 123,750 with 2,227 known deaths. Based on the lack of available tests, it is likely the number of actual cases in the United States is higher.

Saturday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 465 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 13 new deaths.

Cook County: infant, 2 males 60s, 2 males 70s, 1 female 70s, female 80s, male 80s

McHenry County: male 50s

Kane County: 2 males 70s

Lake County: female 90s

Will County: female 90s

Carroll, Fayette, and Macon counties are now reporting cases. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 3,491 cases, including 47 deaths, in 43 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to 99 years.

For all personal protective equipment (PPE) donations, email [email protected] For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email [email protected]

*All data is provisional and will change.