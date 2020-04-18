COVID-19: Cicero Has Highest Number, Park Forest the Highest Rate

Illinois novel coronavirus. (ENEWSPF)

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Park Forest continues to have the highest rate of COVID-19 infections per 100,000 at 975.31 and cases now topping 200. Cicero, however, has the highest physical number of cases at 311, but its rate per 100,000 is only 370.73 given that its population is almost four times that of Park Forest.

Even though the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) says the number of COVID-19 cases peaked in Illinois, the number of cases in the South Suburbs rose in every town save a handful since eNews Park Forest last reported comprehensive numbers on April 14, 2020. The silver lining is that this is the first time we’ve tallied cases where the number of infections did drop, albeit in a very small number of towns.

Illinois, however, is still two days shy of what IHME projects will be the peak number of deaths from the novel coronavirus, April 19, 2020, when the independent global health research center at the University of Washington projects Illinois will lose 95 persons per day.

“Since data can fluctuate daily, IHME uses the overall trend (rather than the single highest reported number) to identify a peak date of daily deaths,” the organization’s website notes.

IHME projections assume strict social distancing continues until infections are minimized and containment implemented.

As of this writing on April 14, Chicago Heights has 133 cases, Steger has 36, Flossmoor 45, Richton Park 83, Olympia Fields 28, Sauk Village 37*, Glenwood 45, Tinley Park 93, and South Chicago Heights has 12*.

Harvey has 109 cases, Country Club Hills has 103 cases, Orland Park 128, Lynwood 58, Lansing 109, Homewood 90, South Holland 154, Calumet City 182, and Markham 79, Crete 57. Ford Heights has 8 cases*.

(* Figure has not changed since April 14, 2020.)

Deceased from COVID-19

The Cook County portion of Park Forest has seen 7 deaths from COVID-19, six men and one woman. The age ranges were from 40-79, with the largest number between 60 and 79. Three of the deceased were Black, two White, and two Latino, according to data provided by Cook County.

Chicago Heights has lost 9 to the disease, Country Club Hills 6, Cicero 10, Steger (Cook County) 3, Richton Park 5, and Matteson 10.

Current COVID-19 Cases for Several South Suburban Towns

Municipality COVID-19 Cases Most Recent Population Figures Rate per 100,000 Population* Calumet City 182 37042 491.33 Chicago Heights 133 30276 439.29 Cicero 311 83889 370.73 Country Club Hills 103 16541 622.70 Crestwood 31 10950 283.11 Crete 57 8117 702.23 Dolton 121 23153 522.61 East Hazel Crest 7 1543 453.66 Flossmoor 45 9464 475.49 Ford Heights 8 2763 289.54 Frankfort 66 19178 344.14 Glenwood 45 8969 501.73 Harvey 109 25282 431.14 Hazel Crest 84 14100 595.74 Homewood 90 19323 465.77 Lansing 109 28331 384.74 Lynwood 58 9007 643.94 Markham 79 12508 631.60 Matteson 147 19009 773.32 Oak Forest 57 27962 203.85 Olympia Fields 28 4988 561.35 Orland Park 128 56582 226.22 Park Forest 209 21429 975.31 Richton Park 83 13646 608.24 Sauk Village 37 10506 352.18 South Chicago Heights 12 4139 289.93 South Holland 154 22030 699.05 Steger 36 9331 385.81 Tinley Park 189 49235 383.87 University Park 46 6958 661.11 *Numbers per 100,000 based on most recent population from US Census.gov or derived via formulat using rate per 100,000 population and COVID-19 cases as reported by Cook County.

Two Days Until Peak Deaths in Illinois

Peak deaths in Illinois per IHME

Illinois remains two days shy of peak deaths, still projected for April 19, 2020. The number of deaths per day peaked in Indiana seven days ago on April 10, per IHME. The organization sets a date for after May 25, 2020, for beginning to relax social distancing. IHME stresses relaxed social distancing may be possible with containment strategies that include testing, contact tracing, isolation, and limiting gathering size.

The projections from IHME still show no anticipated shortage of hospital beds in Illinois, ICU or other. The same holds true for Indiana.

As of April 17, 2020, there are a total of 7,267 known confirmed cases of COVID-19 in suburban Cook County and 288 deaths. Ninety-six (96) congregate settings, such as long term care facilities or nursing homes, are reporting one or more confirmed cases. The data from Cook County includes all cases under the jurisdiction of the Cook County Department of Public Health (excludes Chicago, Evanston, Oak Park, Skokie, and Stickney Township). All numbers are provisional and subject to change.

As of this writing on April 14, Will County reports 1,567 known cases and 92 deaths.

The state of Illinois reports 27,575 positive cases of COVID-19, 1,134 deaths, and a total of 130,163 tests performed.

In order to ensure that social distancing rules may be eased, medical experts assert that more widespread testing must be available. “CDC has provided guidance for who should be tested, but decisions about testing are at the discretion of state and local health departments and/or individual clinicians,” the CDC says on its website. NPR reports, however, that many who need testing for COVID-19 still fail to get access.

There are currently 1,196 COVID patients occupying 2,979 staffed ICU beds statewide in Illinois and 777 COVID patients on ventilators of 3,213 staffed ventilators, per the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced on April 17, 2020, 1,842 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 62 additional deaths.

Boone County: 1 female 60s

Cook County: 2 females 40s, 1 male 40s, 2 males 50s, 2 females 60s, 5 males 60s, 4 females 70s, 4 males 70s, 5 females 80s, 5 males 80s, 3 females 90s, 4 males 90s

DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 2 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 3 males 80s, 2 females 90s

Kane County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 90s, 1 male 100+

Lake County: 1 male 90s

Macon County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

Madison County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s

Monroe County: 1 female 80s

Randolph County: 1 male 80s

St. Clair County 1 unknown 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s

Will County: 2 males 80s

Henderson and Wayne counties are now reporting cases. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 27,575 cases, including 1,134 deaths, in 92 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

For all personal protective equipment (PPE) donations, email [email protected] For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email [email protected]

We express our gratitude to fellow member of LION Publishers, Robert Chappell of Madison 365 for first pointing us and other LION members to the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME). It was after Mr. Chappell’s reporting and ours that the White House, CNN, and others finally began citing the projections by the IHME. Local journalism continues to lead the way.