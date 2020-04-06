COVID-19 Cases in South Suburbs Continue to Rise. Matteson Still Leads with 83.

The CDC continues to closely monitor the outbreak of respiratory illness caused by a novel (new) coronavirus first identified in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China. The number of infections in the South Suburbs continue to rise. (CDC)

Cases in Matteson Increase by 20% in 2 Days

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- If we were hoping that social distancing would keep the numbers of COVID-19 cases in the South Suburbs low and help “flatten the curve,” that is not happening yet. The numbers of those infected in the Cook County portion of Park Forest continue to increase, now at 67.

The same is true for municipalities surrounding Park Forest.

Matteson continues to lead in the number of COVID-19 cases with 83, an increase of slightly over 20% since our first report on this count April 1.

As of April 5, Chicago Heights has 57 cases, Steger has 14, Flossmoor 27, Richton Park 49, Olympia Fields 18, Sauk Village 23, Glenwood 30, Tinley Park 44, and South Chicago Heights has 7.

Harvey has 38 cases, Country Club Hills has 57 cases, Orland Park 58, Lynwood 29, Lansing 44, Homewood 35, South Holland 65, and Markham 34. Ford Heights has 5 cases.

Gov. JB Pritzker ordered Illinois residents to stay at home as of March 21. Executive Order No. 10 requires all residents to stay home, with exceptions for essential needs or business activities. Gatherings of 10 people or more are prohibited. The order extends through April 30, 2020.

As of April 05, 2020, there are a total of 3098 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in suburban Cook County and 82 deaths. Fifty-four congregate settings, such as long term care facilities or nursing homes, are reporting one or more confirmed cases.

IHME projections for Illinois

In one note of good news, the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) has returned to its original projection that cases of COVID-19 will peak in Illinois on April 16, 2020. The number of beds needed has decreased to 9,255, but the number of invasive ventilators has increased to 1,575. The projections for the number of ICU bed shortages also increased to 722.

Continued social distancing will help to “flatten the curve,” according to the projections. But our social distancing must improve to meet or possibly come in under current projections.

We are still moving in the wrong direction.

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced April 5 899 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 31 additional deaths.

Cook County: 2 male 40’s, 3 female 50’s, 1 male 50’s, 1 female 60’s, 2 male 60’s, 2 female 70’s, 2 male 70’s, 4 female 80’s, 1 male 80’s, 1 female 90’s

DuPage County: 3 female 70’s, 1 female 80’s

Kane County: 1 male 70’s, 2 female 80’s

Kankakee County: 1 female 80’s

Lake County: 1 male 60’s

Montgomery: 1 male 50’s

Peoria: 1 male 90’s

Will: 1 male 60’s

Boone, Calhoun, and Gallatin counties are now reporting cases. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 11,256 cases, including 274 deaths, in 71 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.