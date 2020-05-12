COVID-19: All Residents at Ludeman Tested: 197 Positive

A sign greets employees at Elisabeth Ludeman Center in Park Forest. (Photo: Gary Kopycinski)

Park Forest Has 399 Confirmed Cases of COVID-19

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Parents & Friends of the Ludeman Center issued a statement saying that all 344 residents at Ludeman Center have been tested for COVID-19. Of these, 197 tested positive. Of the staff members, 72 have tested positive. That number is up two from the 70 who tested positive on May 7. Ludeman Center has 892 staff members. They continue to undergo wellness checks before reporting to their respective assignments, the group reports.

These figures are as of May 8-9, 2020, according to the group’s website, as well as from the state of Illinois.

Ludeman Center makes almost half of the 399 cases of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Village of Park Forest.

Eleven people from Park Forest have died of COVID-19 related issues.

Cicero still has the largest number of SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) cases in all of suburban Cook County, adding 95 newly confirmed cases since we surveyed two days ago. The town of almost 34,000 people has 1720 cases and a rate of 2050.33 per 100,000, surpassing Park Forest’s current rate of 1861.96.

eNews Park Forest continues to track the number of cases and the rate per 100,000* cases for 30 municipalities in the South Suburbs.

The Will County Health Department reports 34 cases of COVID-19 in the Will County section of Park Forest as of May 11, 2020.

As of this writing, Chicago Heights now has 359 confirmed cases and a rate of 1185.76 per 100k. Steger has 57 cases, Flossmoor 64, Richton Park 161, Olympia Fields 46, Sauk Village 84, Glenwood 95, Tinley Park 204, and South Chicago Heights has 62.

Harvey has 280 cases, Country Club Hills has 249 cases, Orland Park 281, Lynwood 99, Lansing 243, Homewood 209, South Holland 287, Calumet City 386, Markham 154 (-2 since May 9), and Crete 107. Ford Heights now has 23 cases.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 79,007 cases, including 3,459 deaths, in 98 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have processed 12,441 specimens for a total of 442,425.

As of May 11, 2020, there are a total of 20,475 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in suburban Cook County and 856 deaths; 138 cases are in congregate settings, such as long term care facilities or nursing homes, are reporting one or more confirmed cases. The data from Cook County includes all cases under the jurisdiction of the Cook County Department of Public Health (excludes Chicago, Evanston, Oak Park, Skokie, and Stickney Township). All numbers are provisional and subject to change.

The Cook County Medical Examiner reports 2,513 total COVID-19 related deaths since March 16, 2020, as of May 11, 2020.

As of this writing, Will County now reports 3,801 confirmed cases, and 202 deaths.

We must note: Other countries have fewer cases of COVID-19, far lower rates per 100k. The higher numbers are not an inevitability of testing. Testing is not the determining factor in higher numbers.

Deceased from COVID-19

As noted above, Park Forest has lost 11 people from COVID-19. Two of those eleven were residents of Ludeman Center.

The number of deceased from Chicago Heights is now 19, meaning one more person died since we tallied May 9. Cicero lost 34, Richton Park 8, Matteson 17, and Country Club Hills 21 (two more since May 9). The number of deaths in Steger (Cook County) is unchanged since April 28 at 3.

The City of Chicago has lost 1,440 people to COVID-19.

Current COVID-19 Cases for 30 South Suburban Towns

Municipality COVID-19 Cases Most Recent Population Figures Rate per 100,000 Population* Calumet City 386 37042 1042.06 Chicago Heights 359 30276 1185.76 Cicero 1720 83889 2050.33 Country Club Hills 249 16541 1505.35 Crestwood 74 10950 675.80 Crete 107 8117 1318.22 Dolton 251 23153 1084.09 East Hazel Crest 8 1543 518.47 Flossmoor 64 9464 676.25 Ford Heights 23 2763 832.43 Frankfort 103 19178 537.07 Glenwood 95 8969 1059.20 Harvey 280 25282 1107.51 Hazel Crest 168 14100 1191.49 Homewood 209 19323 1081.61 Lansing 243 28331 857.72 Lynwood 99 9007 1099.15 Markham 154 12508 1231.21 Matteson 271 19009 1425.64 Oak Forest 134 27962 479.22 Olympia Fields 46 4988 922.21 Orland Park 281 56582 496.62 Park Forest 399 21429 1861.96 Richton Park 161 13646 1179.83 Sauk Village 84 10506 799.54 South Chicago Heights 62 4139 1497.95 South Holland 287 22030 1302.77 Steger 57 9331 610.87 Tinley Park 204 49235 414.34 University Park 84 6958 1207.24 Combined 6662 606251 1098.88 *Numbers per 100,000 based on most recent population from US Census.gov or derived via formulat using rate per 100,000 population and COVID-19 cases as reported by Cook County.

Projections: Peak Period of Deaths Not Yet Reached in Illinois

The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) says the number of COVID-19 cases peaked in Illinois on April 17, but testing continues. Hence, the number of cases in the South Suburbs continues to rise.

However, Gov. J.B. Pritzker reported today that the peak period of COVID-19 deaths in Illinois “could stretch into early June – or possibly even July.”

And that could mean 50 to 150 Illinoisans losing their lives to the coronavirus a day – or possibly as many as 300 each day. Those were some of the grim estimates Gov. J.B. Pritzker delivered from his own home on Monday, a mix of troubling projections coupled with a few optimistic signs of progress for parts of the state outside the Chicago area. Pritzker offers ‘disheartening’ news: COVID-19 deaths could range from 50 to 300 a day, possibly into July (Chicago Sun-Times)

Mask Requirement in Illinois Continues

Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s stay-at-home order will continue in Illinois through the month of May. Additionally, he is requiring a “face-covering or mask” for all over the age of two under certain circumstances.

The Governor said:

Starting on May 1, any individual over the age of two and able to medically tolerate a face-covering or mask will be required to wear one when in a public place where they can’t maintain a six-foot social distance. Face coverings work and we need all Illinoisans to do their part here. For our essential businesses, including manufacturers, we are issuing new requirements on social distancing and new caps on occupancy. Again all of these things won’t take effect until May 1 – a week from tomorrow. And they are only minor modifications – what we can do safely – while keeping our stay at home restrictions in place as we manage through to the next phase.

This order was further modified to allow religious gatherings of up to 10 people.

Overall for the State of Illinois

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today, May 11, announced 1,266 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 54 additional deaths.

Boone County: 1 male 60s

Coles County: 1 female 90s

Cook County: 1 female 50s, 3 males 50s, 6 females 60s, 4 males 60s, 5 females 70s, 4 males 70s, 2 unknowns 70s, 8 females 80s, 7 males 80s, 1 unknown 80s, 5 females 90s, 1 female 100+

DuPage County: 1 female 90s

Kane County: 1 female 90s

McHenry County: 1 male 90s

St. Clair County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 70s

In addition to other congregate settings, cases at Illinois Veterans’ Homes are being monitored. Currently, the home in Manteno is reporting 40 cases – 30 residents and 10 staff. One resident at the LaSalle home tested positive but has since tested negative, and there have been no cases reported at the Anna or Quincy homes. All residents and staff at Manteno and LaSalle have been tested. Specimens are currently being collected at the home in Anna and will be collected at the Quincy home on Wednesday.

The Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs is following guidance from state and local health officials, which includes continuing health screenings, maintaining social distancing practices, wearing face masks, using gloves and gowns when indicated, and intensified cleaning.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. Information for deaths previously reported have changed, therefore, today’s numbers have been adjusted. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email [email protected].

About the Elisabeth Ludeman Center

As of May 11, the Illinois Department of Human Services reports a current census of 344 residents at Ludeman Center. Of these:

The average age is 53.2 years (22 – 77);

74% of the residents are severe and profound mentally, intellectually, and physically disabled.

48% are non-verbal, using sign language or gestures to communicate;

62% have a behavior intervention program, often requiring higher

levels of staff supervision;

levels of staff supervision; 62% receive psychotropic medications.

According to the IDHS:

The Elisabeth Ludeman Center occupies 60 acres in Park Forest at the southwest corner of Orchard Drive and North Street.

The Center is divided into three (3) residential units comprised of 13-14 homes. Each unit has a centrally located Neighborhood House which has offices for the Unit Director, Social Worker, Unit Physician, Nursing Personnel, Qualified Intellectual Disabilities Professionals, (QIDP’s), Residential Services Supervisors and clerical personnel. The Ludeman Center also serves as an admission center for individuals having significant adaptive issues in the community-based setting. The Interdisciplinary teams’ main priority is to stabilize and ensure a successful transition back into the community.

Each of the 40 ranch-style homes has a kitchen, dining/living room area, utility room which contains a washer and dryer, two full and one half bathrooms, and five bedrooms.

Approximately half of the people who currently reside at the Ludeman Center attend vocational training programs at community training sites or workshops. The remainder of the people are served in on-campus day training programs. Currently, several individuals are working in a food service program, housekeeping program, horticulture program (vegetable garden and greenhouse flowers) and in the Center-wide recycling program.

Finally, the Ludeman Center has opened its doors and shared space/services with the Illinois Department Of Transportation’s District 1 South DBE Resource Center; as well as the Office of the Inspector General, Bureau of Civil Affairs, Bureau of Quality Management, and SODC Operations.

*Why Rate Per 100,000?

We found a clear explanation for viewing the rate of infections per 100,000 comes from Indiana University at Bloomington: “There may or may not be 100,000 residents in the county under review, but multiplying the result by 100,000 makes that rate comparable with counties with more than 100,000 or less than 100,000.”

“It is customary to use rates per 100,000 population for deaths and rates per 1,000 population for live births,” our source at Indiana University says.

So, none of the cities, towns, and villages we survey have 100,000 residents, but by using the rate per 100,000, we are able to compare apples to apples, so to speak, as if every town did have 100,000 residents.

eNews Park Forest will continue to track the effects the COVID-19 pandemic has on our region.