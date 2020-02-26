Coronavirus Disease 2019 vs. The Flu



Chicago, IL-(ENEWSPF)- A great deal of attention has been given to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) epidemic. However, according to the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), “it is most severe in one area of China and appears to have limited clinical ramifications outside of that region.”

Lost in the discussion about COVID-19 is the fact that the US is experiencing a severe influenza season that has already resulted in more than 16,000 deaths, JAMA reports.

This JAMA Infographic compares incidence and mortality rates for the 2 diseases.

Image source: C. Goldsmith and D. Rollin/Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

