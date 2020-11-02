Cook County’s First-Ever Election Day SuperSites

Super-Site voting locations in Cook County. (Cook County Clerk)

Chicago, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Cook County Clerk Karen A. Yarbrough released a listing of seven first-ever Election Day SuperSite voting locations where suburban residents can vote in person or drop their Mail Ballot in a secure dropbox for the General Election on Tuesday, November 3.

The nearest SuperSite for the Park Forest region is the Markham Courthouse, 16501 S. Kedzie Avenue, Markham. You may vote there if you are registered in Cook County or if you wish to register to vote on Election Day.

Clerk Yarbrough also reminded suburban voters who are planning to vote on Election Day that they will not be permitted to drop any Mail Ballots at their local polling locations. If a voter is planning to drop their Mail Ballot on Election Day on Tuesday, they must do so at one of the seven SuperSite voting locations.

All 53 Early Voting locations in suburban Cook County that are equipped with secure drop boxes for Mail Ballots, including Park Forest, will remain open until 7 p.m. on Monday, November 2. As the Clerk’s Office transitions to Election Day voting and the final processing of Mail Ballots, the drop boxes at local polling places will be closed.

“Suburban voters are no longer limited to only voting at their home precinct on Election Day with the opening of these SuperSite locations,” said Yarbrough. “We are very excited to be offering this new option that offers convenience and expanded access to the ballot on Election Day.”

The Clerk’s Election Day SuperSites will be located at each suburban Cook County Courthouse, the County Administration Building at 69 W. Washington in Chicago, and a first-ever SuperSite location at Chicago’s Union Station. Like all local precinct voting locations, the SuperSites will be open on Election Day from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Clerk’s Office also reminded voters who have requested and received Mail Ballots that they can continue to mail their ballots through the postal service up until Election Day, November 3. As long as the ballot is postmarked by Election Day it will be counted up to 14 days after the election.

OTHER IMPORTANT VOTING INFORMATION:

YOUR VOTER INFORMATION TOOL – Suburban residents can utilize the Your Voter Information Tool which provides key information unique to each voter. The tool can provide anyone with details about their registration, polling place, sample ballot, Mail Ballot, elected officials, and more.



EARLY VOTING WAIT TIME VIEWER – Suburban voters can take advantage of a feature to make the Early Voting experience more convenient. An Early Voting Wait Time Viewer is featured on the Clerk's website at cookcountyclerk.com. Viewable on desktop or mobile devices, the Wait Time Viewer shows an interactive map at each of the Early Voting locations to provide voters with location wait times.



VOTER REGISTRATION REMAINS OPEN – Cook County residents who missed the voter registration deadline for this election can still register at any of the Early Voting locations. During this Grace Period, voters not yet registered must provide two forms of identification to register, and they must vote in person at the time that they register. Suburban residents should also know they can register to vote through Election Day Registration at their home polling place. All voter registrations require up to two pieces of identification if the voter is registering in person after the voter registration deadline, including in the voter's home precinct on Election Day OR if the voter is filing an address change in person after the voter registration deadline, including in the voter's home precinct on Election Day.



EARLY VOTING MAP – For a map and list of the Cook County Early Voting locations and the hours of operation, go to cookcountyclerk.com/EV.



ELECTION DAY OPTIONS – This election, there are several convenient and safe options for suburban residents to cast their ballot and make their voices heard in our democracy.