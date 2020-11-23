Cook County Vital Records Division Relocating

Cook County Clerk Karen Yarbrough. (PHOTO SUPPLIED)

Chicago, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Cook County Clerk Karen A. Yarbrough announced that her Vital Records Division will be relocating from the lower level of the Daley Center to a more user-friendly location on the first floor of the Cook County Building effective Monday, Nov. 23, 2020.

Cook County residents seeking copies of vital documents such as birth and death certificates, marriage licenses, assumed business names and notary services can access these services beginning Nov. 23 at the Cook County Building, located at 118 N. Clark in Room 120. Weekday service hours will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The relocation is being conducted as part of the Clerk’s plan to assume the duties of the Cook County Recorder of Deeds Office, an assumption that was mandated by a referendum previously approved by Cook County voters. The Clerk’s Office will officially assume the duties of the Recorder of Deeds Office on December 7.

The Clerk’s Vital Records Satellite locations remain open in suburban Cook County at the five suburban courthouse locations in Markham, Bridgeview, Maywood, Rolling Meadows and Skokie.

While the Clerk’s downtown and satellite locations remain open at this time, Cook County residents are reminded that they can avoid a trip in person and apply for their vital records and other important documents online at cookcountyclerk.com/VitalRecords.