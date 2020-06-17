Cook County Board President Announces Reopening Plan for Offices Under the President

Toni Preckwinkle masked at a recent press conference.

Chicago, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Today, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle released the Reopening Plan for Offices Under the President. The plan guides the phased approach to reopen Cook County facilities to employees and the public.

While some senior staff members have already returned to work, the first official wave of employees will return on July 6, 2020. Cook County facilities will also reopen to the public on July 6, 2020.

“I look forward to employees and members of the public returning to our facilities after a difficult few months,” said President Preckwinkle. “I am grateful to the Bureau of Asset Management (BAM) and the Department of Facilities Management (DFM) for their leadership in crafting a return to work plan that prioritizes the health and safety of our employees and residents.”

In order to safely return to Cook County facilities, the Bureau of Asset Management has made several changes and physical adjustments as needed. Some of the changes include:

All employees will be required to present employee IDs and undergo thermal screening. Public visitors will be required to undergo thermal screening.

COVID-19 signage has been implemented throughout facilities with instructions on how to queue, use elevators and maintain physical distance.

Public service counters have been fitted with plastic guards and other protections.

Workspaces, cubicles, conference rooms, courtrooms and other congregate areas have been modified to facilitate physical distancing.

Increased air filtration and sanitation schedules.

“Under the leadership of the President’s office the Bureau of Asset Management has worked to ensure a safe return to Cook County’s Facilities for employees and the public,” said Elizabeth Granato, Interim Bureau Chief of Asset Management. “We will continue to follow public health guidelines and best practices as we move forward with a methodical and phased return to our facilities.”

“The Department of Facilities Management thanks President Preckwinkle and her Senior leadership team for support and guidance during the re-opening process,” said Bilqis Jacobs-El, Director of Facilities Management. “With the support of the President’s Office, DFM was provided a platform to work collaboratively with all of the various County Stakeholders to establish a cohesive re-entry process to help provide safe facilities for employees and the public alike. Our essential employees, skilled trades, janitors, and operating engineers have worked tirelessly on the re-opening efforts and we hope it is reflected upon visitation.”

For more information, download the Reopening Plan for Offices Under the President, or the Plan Overview.

This is news from the Cook County Press Office.