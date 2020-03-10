Congresswoman Robin Kelly Endorses Joe Biden for President

Congresswoman Robin Kelly and former Vice President Joe Biden. (Photo: Robin Kelly)

Washington, D.C.-(ENEWSPF)- Congresswoman Robin Kelly announced her endorsement of former Vice President Joe Biden for President of the United States.

In her endorsement, Rep. Kelly said, “Joe Biden is the candidate of compassion and strength that our divided nation so badly needs. Joe has given his life to public service and has the heart, as well as smarts, to bring us together to get things done. I know, because I know Joe – you do too.

“During the Obama administration, I worked up-close with him on a blueprint for ending our nation’s gun violence epidemic. Joe is the one presidential candidate with the experience and broad coalition to get it done. Joe has spent years not just fighting for common-sense gun reforms – beating the NRA twice: passing a 10-year assault weapons ban and Brady Bill background checks – but funding and promoting community policing to help rebuild so many broken bonds of trust in neighborhoods nationwide.

“As President, Joe will bring that quest to heal to our whole nation, fighting for equity in housing, healthcare, and education, and rebuilding the middle class and make sure everyone has the same sure path to a bright future.”