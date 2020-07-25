Congresswoman Kelly: $11.3 Million in Federal Grants for Community Health Centers

Aunt Martha’s Health & Wellness is a recipient of a $2.5 million grant. (PHOTO SUPPLIED)

Matteson, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Congresswoman Robin Kelly announced that federal grants totaling more than $11.3 million have been awarded to five community health centers on Chicago’s South Side and in the South Suburbs.

“Our community health centers are a vital source of primary healthcare for our most vulnerable neighbors. It is our hometown health centers that many people rely on for preventative services, the treatment of chronic health conditions and now, they are on the frontline of combating a deadly virus. These funds will respond to the COVID-19 pandemic while working to address the underlying health conditions that have led to severe racial death disparities from this virus.”

Community Health Centers awarded grants were:

Chicago Family Health Center – $4,980,389

Aunt Martha’s Health and Wellness, $2,510,000

TCA Health, Inc. – $2,146,003

Family Christian Health Center – $1,658,807

Christian Community Health Center, $67,500

Aunt Martha’s will use the funds to provide services related to preventive-health services, such as breast and cervical cancer screenings, education and testing, and referral for treatment for HIV and sexually transmitted diseases. The funding will also allow Aunt Martha’s to continue providing services related to family planning, including physician exams, prescriptions, laboratory exams and contraceptive supplies. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, a portion of the funds will be used for telemedicine to maintain access to certain vital services provided as part of the Family Planning program, and to ensure the safety of its patients and employees.

“Aunt Martha’s is proud to be on the frontline, protecting women’s health rights and continuing to provide access to the critical services made available by the Family Planning program,” said Raul Garza, president and CEO of Aunt Martha’s Health and Wellness. “We are grateful for Congresswoman Kelly’s leadership in recognizing that the need for these services is no less important despite the current focus on the COVID-19 virus.”

