Chicago Bar Association Attorneys Available to Field Legal Complaints from the Public Relating to Coronavirus

The Chicago Bar Association.

CBA WILL WAIVE $30 ADMINISTRATIVE FEE FOR PROGRAM

Chicago, IL-(ENEWSPF)- As consumer and employment complaints relating to the Coronavirus are surging in Chicago and across Illinois, the Chicago Bar Association is reminding the public that qualified attorneys are available to provide legal assistance online or over the telephone, and the CBA will be waiving its lawyer referral fee in the wake of the public health pandemic.

The CBA’s Lawyer Referral Service has more than 200 lawyers available that are experienced in consumer protection, employment law and nearly every area of law that offer their services to the public. The CBA screens the initial public inquiry and matches the person with an attorney in the specific legal area in which they are seeking guidance. The attorneys are prescreened for relevant practice area experience and all carry malpractice insurance.

There is no charge to the public for the initial call and, effective immediately, the CBA will be waiving the $30 administrative fee it charges if a consumer later engages with the attorney for a consultation, according to CBA President Jesse Ruiz.

“This is a crucial time for the legal community to provide guidance and assistance to so many of those in our communities who are facing such serious and unexpected challenges, many of which require legal counsel,” said Ruiz. “The members of the Chicago Bar Association are at the heart of the legal community and we are all pulling together to assist our communities and to support each other in this unprecedented public health crisis.”

The CBA’s Lawyer Referral Service has been in operation as a service to the public for nearly 80 years and offers the services of its member attorneys in areas that include consumer protection, personal injury, domestic relations, estate planning, real estate, and employment law, among other areas of practice.

On a national level, the Federal Trade Commission is reporting that public inquiries related to the coronavirus have increased significantly in recent weeks, including complaints related to travel refunds, online shopping, mobile texting scams and government and business imposter scams.

The CBA also sponsors a monthly “Call A Lawyer” program through the Lawyer Referral Service, making attorneys available to take calls from the public. This coming Saturday, April 18, members of the public can all in and explain their situation to an attorney who will then work to suggest self-help strategies or provide advice to help resolve their issues. The call in number is 312-554-2001.

These services can be accessed on the CBA’s website at www.chicagobar.org or by calling 312-554-2001.