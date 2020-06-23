Census Event Hosted by Mike Love and Dizz Set for June 27 at PF 7-Eleven

Mike Love and Dizz will be hosting a Census 2020 event at 7-Eleven this Saturday. (Photo: mikeloveanddizz.com)

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Chicago media personalities Mike Love and Dizz host a special census event this Saturday from 4 to 6 p.m. at Park Forest’s 7-11, located at 425 Sauk Trail.

The live event, which will also stream on Park Forest’s Facebook page, aims to increase census completion rates for area residents. Just over 65% of Park Forest households have completed the census to date.

Attendees will receive numerous free giveaways including free t-shirts, bottles of hand sanitizer and helpful census information. Secure laptops will also be on hand for residents who have not yet completed the census.

Millions of dollars, which can make a significant difference for the betterment of the Park Forest community, are allocated by the federal government based on population. Completing the census is how each household is officially counted.

The census is conducted every 10 year and is required by law.

Consider these numbers:

There are 9,600 households in Park Forest

7,200 of those 9,600 households were counted in the 2010 census for a response rate of 75%

With an average of 2 to 3 people per household, an estimated 6,300 Park Forest residents were unaccounted for in 2010.

With each resident representing an estimated $1,400 in federal funding, the 6,300 Park Foresters not counted in 2010 resulted in a loss of nearly $90 million dollars for the community over the last 10 years.

Do your part to help Park Forest receive the maximum amount of federal dollars available. These dollars help to finance important efforts in the community, like education, roadway projects, and enhancing the community’s water system. All being counted is critical to the next 10 years in Park Forest.

Park Forest census response as of June 22, 2020. (2020Census.gov)

And we still have work to do. As of June 22, 2020, Park Forest’s response rate is 65.4% compared to 66.3% in the state of Illinois. Help keep property tax increases low by doing your part, be counted, so the Village qualifies for more federal dollars.

Log-on, dial-in, or mail off your completed census form today. It’s one of the most important things you can do to help your community. Complete the 2020 census now by visiting https://2020census.gov/

Mike Love and Dizz, popularly known for a wildly successful 10-year run on Chicago radio, will educate residents on the importance of being counted while providing sounds to an online and live audience.

