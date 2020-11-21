Boil Order Remains in Effect for Those South of Sauk Trail, East of Western

Alert!

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- A water main break which occurred along Western Avenue resulted in a drop in water pressure that has impacted residents living in the Will County section of Park Forest along Western Avenue.

The impacted area includes:

The Oaks of Forest Hills

Autumn Ridge Apartments

Brookside townhomes

Residents in these areas should boil their water until further notice. While there are currently no known instances of contamination when water pressure drops below a certain level — which it did Thursday — the safety of water in the impacted area can be compromised. Thus, water in this area will be tested over the next 48 hours.

The water main break which resulted in a boil advisory for residents south of Sauk Trail and east of Western Avenue has been repaired, however, the boil advisory for the impacted area does remain in place.

Residents in the impacted area should continue to boil water used for cooking and drinking until the village reports water samples have come back clear. The village hopes to receive test results from an independent lab within the next 48 to 72 hours.

It is important to note that water main maintenance may cause exposure to lead from service lines or household plumbing fixtures. It is not known for certain if this incident will adversely affect the lead (if present) in plumbing or outside homes. There are measures residents can take, however, that can reduce any possible lead exposure, if present.

Immediately after disrupted water service has been restored, residents are advised to run cold tap water for a minimum of two minutes to flush the service line and plumbing.

Continue to visit the village’s website periodically for new updates.