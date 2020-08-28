Aunt Martha’s to Offer Free COVID-19 Testing at Prairie State College

(Photo by Dean Hesse for Decaturish.com)

Chicago Heights, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Representatives from Aunt Martha’s Health and Wellness will be on location at Prairie State College (PSC) to offer free COVID-19 testing for Illinois residents on a first-come, first-serve basis. Testing will take place Sept. 11, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m, in parking lot C and D, on the main PSC campus, located at 202 South Halsted, in Chicago Heights.

Aunt Martha’s is a health and wellness not-for-profit that serves over 600 communities in Illinois. Dr. Michael Anthony, vice president of student affairs and institutional effectiveness at PSC, says the college is pleased to collaborate with the organization to offer this service to the community.

“This opportunity gives PSC students, employees, and the general public access to important testing,” said Dr. Anthony. “It is a privilege to join forces with local health and wellness advocates to provide this resource and help prevent the spread of coronavirus.”

Registration forms are available on the PSC website in English and Spanish. The documents must be completed before the test is administered. No appointment or referral is required; residents are eligible for testing with or without symptoms. An Aunt Martha’s van will be parked on campus in the lot located south of Vollmer Road. If arriving by car, residents must exit their vehicles to be tested.

For more information, and to download the registration forms, visit prairiestate.edu/covid19.aspx.

This is news from Prairie State College.