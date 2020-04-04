25% of All Known Cook County COVID-19 Cases Are 30s or Younger; State Projections Getting Worse

Dr. Mark McKeigue, D.O., prepares to see a COVID-19 patient at Silver Cross Hospital in late March. (PHOTO SUPPLIED – My doctor. In giving permission to use this photo, Dr. McKeigue said, “OK, but remember it’s not about me, it’s about everyone.”)

Matteson Still Leads the Area with the Most Infections

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Of all the known cases of COVID-19, a full 25% are in their 30s or younger, according to data provided by the Cook County Department of Public Health. Young people are not immune. And in six days since eNews Park Forest first reported on projections for the state of Illinois, the numbers for the state have only gotten worse. Previously, the peak was expected on April 16, according to projections from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), an independent global health research center at the University of Washington.

As of this writing, the number of cases in Cook County and Illinois, in general, is still rising, not expected to peak until April 20. IHME projects that 109 people will die from this disease on April 20 and that 3,386 people in the state will die in total.

These were the projections from IHME on March 29:

COVID-19 peak projections for Illinois from March 29. (Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation data visualization)

As of April 03, 2020, there are a total of 2331 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in suburban Cook County and 73 deaths. Forty-four congregate settings, such as long term care facilities or nursing homes, are reporting one or more confirmed cases.

The state of Illinois has 8,904 people who tested positive, 210 deaths from the virus, and a total of only 48,048 people tested.

These are the current IHME projections for Illinois:

COVID-19 peak projections for Illinois. (Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation data visualization)

The majority of cases in the Park Forest area are still in Matteson, with 72 known infections.

The Cook County portion of Park Forest now has 51 known cases, Chicago Heights 43, Steger has 9, Flossmoor 24, Richton Park 39, Olympia Fields 13, Sauk Village 13, Glenwood 19, and Tinley Park 33, and South Chicago Heights has 6.

Harvey has 31 cases, Country Club Hills has 39 cases, Oak Forest 22, Homewood 26, and Markham 25.

All projections by the IHME for Illinois have increased, now showing a possibility of those hospitalized between 2,872 and more than 44,600, with 10,944 being the most likely number. With 14,552 hospital beds available in Illinois, a shortage due to COVID-19 cases is not expected. However, there are 1,131 ICU beds available in the state and a projected need of 1,638, showing an expected shortfall of over over 500 ICU beds, according to the projections.

Current projections show a need for 1,311 invasive ventilators in the state.

Continued social distancing will help to “flatten the curve,” according to the projections. But our social distancing must improve to meet or possibly come in under current projections.

We are currently moving in the wrong direction.

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced 1,209 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 53 additional deaths.

Christian County: 1 female 80s

Cook County: 1 male 30s, 1 female 50s, 4 male 50s, 4 females 60s, 6 males 60s, 1 unknown 60s, 2 females 70s, 6 males 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 4 females 90s, 1 female 100s

DuPage County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 70s

Kane County: 1 female 90s

Kankakee County: 1 female 40s, 1 male 80s

Lake County: 1 male 40s, 2 female 60s, 4 male 60s, 2 males 70s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

Will County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s

DeWitt, Effingham, and Jersey counties are now reporting cases. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 8,904 cases, including 210 deaths, in 64 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.