Kortni Robinson of Park Forest Makes Carthage College Dean’s List for Fall 2020

Carthage College. (PHOTO SUPPLIED)

Kenosha, WI-(ENEWSPF)- Carthage College has named Kortni Robinson from Park Forest to its dean’s list for academic excellence during the fall 2020 semester.

Dean’s list honors are accorded to Carthage students who achieve a minimum 3.5 grade-point average while carrying at least 14 credit hours during a semester.

ABOUT CARTHAGE

Small by design yet boundless in impact, Carthage College is committed to take a different road. At Carthage, a private institution that enrolls about 2,800 students, we embrace an educational approach that’s personal in focus and driven in action, exemplified in our multifaceted career development initiative: The Aspire Program. From our campus alongside Lake Michigan in the thriving Chicago-Milwaukee corridor, we actively direct our collective talents toward a common purpose wherever the need arises.

This is a release prepared for eNews Park Forest by a service that announces good news about college students. Know someone else who deserves recognition? Send your information to [email protected] with your contact information so we can verify.