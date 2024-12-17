Kick Off the New Year with Events at the Park Forest Public Library

Park Forest Public Library

Park Forest, IL—(ENEWSPF)—The Park Forest Public Library rings in the new year with craft sessions, health and wellness classes, two virtual discussions, and a movie matinee for adults.

Older patrons are invited to meet at the library for refreshments and crafts on January 14. (Image PFPL)

Coffee, Cocoa & Crafts for Older People

Enjoy some coffee, tea, or cocoa while socializing and crafting with others from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, January 14. All craft materials are provided. Registration is required and opens on January 7.

Kids can join Jae’ln on Wednesdays in January for creative activities. (Image PFPL)

Da Dopamine Project

Kids learn how to channel their inner creativity with button making, drawing lessons, and more during Da Dopamine Project with Jae’ln. Sessions are held each Wednesday in January from 4 to 5 p.m. in the Kids’ Zone at the library. The Da Dopamine Project is a mental health organization that focuses on building introspective skills. Registration is necessary. Call the Kids’ Zone at (708) 748-3731, extension 231, for additional details.

“The Food Guy” Steve Dolinsky talks pizza in a virtual session on January 9. (Image: Illinois Libraries Present)

Chicago Pizza with Steve Dolinsky (virtual)

Steve Dolinsky, the “Food Guy” reporter from NBC 5 Chicago, brings his pizza knowledge to the Illinois Libraries Present virtual series at 7 p.m. Thursday, January 9. His talk, “Chicago Pizza – Past, Present & Future,” reviews the styles, places, and people that make Chicago a worldwide pizza destination.

Dolinsky is the author of “The Ultimate Chicago Pizza Guide: A History of Squares & Slices in the Windy City.” He is the recipient of multiple James Beard Foundation Awards for his culinary writing and education.

Registration is required to receive the Zoom link. For more information, contact Kaitlyn at (708) 748-3731, extension 222.

Health and Wellness for Older People

Chiropractic physician Dr. Frank Vaught shares tools and techniques for natural healing and boosting immune systems during a talk on Saturday, January 11, from 1 to 2 p.m. Registration for this event is encouraged and opens on January 4.

Comedian Michelle Buteau is the guest on January 29 for an Illinois Libraries Present virtual program. (Image: Illinois Libraries Present)

Love and Laughs with Michelle Buteau (virtual)

The second virtual Illinois Libraries Present event for January features comedian, actor, and podcast host Michelle Buteau on Thursday, January 23, at 7 p.m. She was a featured performer on “The Comedy Lineup” on Netflix. Her collection of personal essays, “Survival of the Thickest” was adapted by Netflix and premiered in 2023.

Registration is necessaryt to receive the Zoom link. For more information, contact Kaitlyn at (708) 748-3731, extension 222.

Andrea Polk leads workshops on meditation, mindfulness, and more on January 8 and 22. (Image PFPL)

Divinely Guided with Andrea Polk

The four-part self-care workshop’s first two sessions are at 9 a.m. on January 8 and 22. Join Reiki Master Andrea Polk as she explores techniques in guided meditation, breathwork, mindfulness, chakra balancing, and more.

Registration is now open and is necessary. For more information, contact Katherine Goosby at (708) 748-3731, extension 223.

“It Ends With Us” is the January movie matinee on January 28. (Image PFPL)

January Movie Matinee

January’s movie matinee is “It Ends With Us” based on the Colleen Hoover novel by the same name. It will show at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, January 28.

Starring Blake Lively, the 2024 film revolves around Lilly Bloom (Lively) whose relationship with her abusive neurosurgeon boyfriend upends by a chance meeting with her first love.

The movie has a rating of PG-13. Light refreshments will be available. Please register starting January 21.

Ms. Candy leads interactive storytelling for kids each Friday in January. (Image PFPL)

Story Tots with Ms. Candy

On Fridays in January, the library invites kids five and under to Story Tots with Ms. Candy in the Kids’ Zone from 11 to 11:30 a.m. No registration is necessary for this interactive storytime. For more information, contact Miss Nicki at (708) 3731, ext. 234.

Library Hours and Information

Additional details and registration links for all January events appear on the library’s monthly water bill insert (shown below) or the library website. Information on the remaining December events is here.

The library at 400 Lakewood Boulevard is open for all services from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday and Saturday.

The library will not open on January 1, New Year’s Day, and on January 20, Martin Luther King Jr. Day.