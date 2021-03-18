Kaniqua Barnes-McMillian Receives Nursing Scholarship

Lakeview College Scholarship – College of Nursing. (LOGO SUPPLIED)

Danville, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Lakeview College of Nursing in Danville and Charleston, IL, announced numerous scholarship awards for the Spring 2021 semester.

Kaniqua Barnes-McMillian, of University Park, IL received the Evelyn McWilliams Memorial Scholarship. Barnes-McMillian attends Lakeview’s Charleston Campus.

Lakeview College of Nursing Scholarships are made possible by generous donations to the College’s scholarship endowment fund. Scholarships are awarded based upon criteria established by the donor as well as the financial need and/or academic merit of each applicant.

Lakeview College of Nursing offers a bachelor of science in nursing degree. It is a single-purpose, private institution that has specialized in nursing education in the Danville, IL area since 1894. Lakeview began offering the program in Charleston, IL, in the fall of 2001.

