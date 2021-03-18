Jasmin Taylor Graduates from Illinois Central College

By Socialmediaicc – Property of Illinois Central College, CC BY-SA 3.0, Link

East Peoria, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Jasmin Taylor, of University Park, IL, graduated from Illinois Central College. ICC congratulates the many students that met the graduation requirements for the Fall 2020 semester.

Congratulations, Jasmin!

Illinois Central College is a two-year community college with campuses in East Peoria, Peoria, and Pekin, Illinois providing a high-quality, affordable education to prepare students to enter the workforce or to transfer to a four-year college or university. For more information on ICC, visit icc.edu.

